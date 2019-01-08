Filmmaker-actor Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with early stage cancer

Veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early stage throat cancer. His son, actor Hrithik Roshan shared that Roshan Sr will be undergoing surgery for the same.

Hrithik Roshan shared on Instagram, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him.”

Rakesh Roshan is known for directing films like Koi… Mil Gaya, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Karan Arjun and Khoon Bhari Maang among others. He is also known for his performance in films like Khoobsurat, Khel Khel Mein and others.

Rakesh Roshan’s daughter Sunanina Roshan was diagnosed with cervical cancer a few years ago but emerged as a survivor.

Sunaina had penned a blog where she wrote how Hrithik supported her when she was diagnosed with cancer. She wrote, “Mom told me much later that all through the night he sat in the Mandir praying for my recovery. He even rescheduled his shoot till the doctor gave a heads-up on my safety. Even when I got diagnosed with cancer he took the lead and must have visited at least 5 doctors before giving my parents a go ahead to let me be treated by a specialist. He had all the questions ready with him when going to the doctor and finally when he met doctor Sachin Almel who answered his queries to his satisfaction, did he let me get treated by him.”