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Rakesh Roshan breaks silence on Hrithik Roshan’s Rs 500 crore Krrish 4 budget demand
Hrithik Roshan's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has denied reports that the actor demanded a budget of Rs 500 crore for Krrish 4.
Actor Hrithik Roshan recently made headlines following reports that he sought a budget of Rs 500 crore for his upcoming film Krrish 4. However, in a recent interview, the actor’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, dismissed the claims as “nonsense.” He also refuted speculation about a rift with producer Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films over the film’s budget, insisting that there are no issues surrounding the project.
In an interaction with Mid Day, Rakesh said, “It’s all nonsense that Hrithik has asked for a Rs 500 crore budget for top-tier VFX and world-class action for his directorial debut, while YRF wants to cap costs at Rs 350 crore. Making a good film catering to a wide audience takes time. Even I have taken time for each of my Krrish offerings.”
The filmmaker also addressed the delay in Krrish 4 going on floors, saying Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with projects being bankrolled by his production house. “Krrish (Hrithik) is on another planet, and we are all waiting for his dates,” he shared, adding that there are no differences with anyone.
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About Krrish 4
Besides featuring in the lead role, Krrish 4 will also mark Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut. It is being made in collaboration with Yash Raj Films. In an earlier interview with Variety, Rakesh Roshan spoke about the film, saying, “I’m passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me.” He added, “Hrithik has a clear and a very ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with the audience for the next decades. I couldn’t be more prouder to see him wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to us as a family.”
The Krrish franchise started with Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), in which Hrithik Roshan essayed the role of Rohit Mehra – a young man whose life changes after he crosse paths with an alien named Jadoo. The powers he receives are then inherited by his son, Krishna Mehra, who then becomes the superhero Krrish. The second installment Krrish, released in 2006, and Krrish 3 hit the theatres in 2013.
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