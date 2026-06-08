Rakesh Roshan breaks silence on Hrithik Roshan’s Rs 500 crore Krrish 4 budget demand

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently made headlines following reports that he sought a budget of Rs 500 crore for his upcoming film Krrish 4. However, in a recent interview, the actor’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, dismissed the claims as “nonsense.” He also refuted speculation about a rift with producer Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films over the film’s budget, insisting that there are no issues surrounding the project.

In an interaction with Mid Day, Rakesh said, “It’s all nonsense that Hrithik has asked for a Rs 500 crore budget for top-tier VFX and world-class action for his directorial debut, while YRF wants to cap costs at Rs 350 crore. Making a good film catering to a wide audience takes time. Even I have taken time for each of my Krrish offerings.”