Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan’s production banner buy commercial space worth Rs 33 crore: report

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan’s company FilmKraft PVT Ltd has purchased four office units spread across an area of 10,000 sq ft in Marathon Futurex in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area for Rs 33 crore, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The total area of the commercial space is 10,539 sq ft and also has eight car parking slots. The deal was registered on November 1, with a stamp duty of Rs 2 crore. Both Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan have not commented on the sale as yet.

Talking about the prices of A-grade offices in Lower Parel, CEO and Co-founder CRE Matrix, Abhishek Kiran Gupta, told MoneyControl, “Sale of 10,539 sqft carpet area office grade A space in Lower Parel once again reinstates unsatiated demand for good quality office space. The price comes to approximately 32,000 per sqft on carpet which is very attractive as housing projects in the same micromarket trade at 50,000 per sqft.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has had a busy year and has a hectic schedule ahead. He was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha, a remake of the 2017 Tamil film, which had starred Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. In the new slick action-thriller, Hrithik played the role of the antagonist, a dreaded gangster, by the name of Vedha.

Saif Ali Khan plays the cop, who has to chase him down. While his film received much praise and acclaim along with positive reviews, it did not translate into box office numbers. However, Hrithik has maintained that he ‘accepts his failures’ in his social media posts, and documented the pride he felt for the film. He also has Fighter to look forward to, with Deepika Padukone, as well as the Krrish sequels and reportedly War 2.