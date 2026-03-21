Rakesh Bedi’s 12-year-old ‘Dhurandhar’ clip goes viral as Ranveer Singh starrer nears Rs 400 cr milestone

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been receiving widespread praise for his performance. Amid this, a striking coincidence has caught fans’ attention – a throwback clip of from the television serial Qubool Hai, where he introduces himself as “Dhurandhar Watavdekar,” has gone viral on social media. The clip, believed to be around 12 years old, has resurfaced days after Bedi’s latest film Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened in cinemas on March 19 to record-breaking numbers.

In the scene, Bedi’s character introduces himself as Dhurandhar Watavdekar in what was, at the time, a brief and largely unremarkable appearance on the show. The clip has now drawn widespread attention given its direct connection to the film’s title.

The timing has not been lost on audiences. Fans across platforms have been sharing the video, with many pointing out the coincidence of Bedi having used the word “Dhurandhar” to describe himself on screen more than a decade before starring in one of Bollywood’s biggest releases under the same name.

Rakesh Bedi reply to people calling Dhurandhar a political biased movie 👇 pic.twitter.com/JwLCvjsFR9 — Question Everything (@QueEverything99) March 20, 2026

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Bedi plays Jameel Jamali, a Karachi politician who smiles too much and means none of it. The role has earned him considerable praise, with many viewers and critics singling him out as one of the film’s standout performances despite the film starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE: Ranveer Singh film storms box office; Rishab Shetty, SS Rajamouli hail Aditya Dhar

Bedi also revealed he was the first actor to be cast in the film, having previously worked with director Aditya Dhar on Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. “On the last day of that shoot, Aditya told me, ‘You have done a small role for me now, but in my next film, I’ll give you something bigger,'” he told The Print.

Bedi described the film’s reception as something he had not seen before, comparing it to Sholay in terms of the scale and frenzy it has generated.

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Dhurandhar : The Revenge box office

The second part of Dhurandhar picks up with Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari cementing his position as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed power in Lyari. The film also goes back to trace how he went from being Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, an Indian spy who crosses into Pakistan on a mission to settle the score for terrorist attacks carried out against the country.

As expected the film opened to pack theatres and is shattering box office records. According to Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh starrer has posted massive numbers on Day 3 and is inching closer to the Rs 400 crore milestone globally. The film has grossed over Rs 380 crore globally till now.