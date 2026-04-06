‘Your sixes were in India, mine was in Pakistan’: Rakesh Bedi recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s praise after Dhurandhar 2

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the Dhurandhar franchise, thanks to his portrayal of the sharp, witty politician Jameel Jamali. Despite sharing screen space with stars like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, Bedi’s performance has stood out, especially with Dhurandhar 2’s twist in the climax.

Sachin Tendulkar called Rakesh Bedi

In a recent conversation with The Lallantop, the actor spoke about the overwhelming response he has received. He shared that among the many who reached out to praise him was cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Recalling the conversation, Bedi said, “He said, ‘Rakesh ji, that was amazing! What a six you hit!’ I replied, ‘You’ve hit many sixes, but yours landed in India — mine landed in Pakistan.’”