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‘Your sixes were in India, mine was in Pakistan’: Rakesh Bedi recalls Sachin Tendulkar’s praise after Dhurandhar 2
Rakesh Bedi's Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar 2 wins big praise, with Sachin Tendulkar and Vicky Kaushal calling him. The actor also reacts to the film’s ‘propaganda’ tag.
Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has emerged as one of the biggest talking points of the Dhurandhar franchise, thanks to his portrayal of the sharp, witty politician Jameel Jamali. Despite sharing screen space with stars like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, Bedi’s performance has stood out, especially with Dhurandhar 2’s twist in the climax.
Sachin Tendulkar called Rakesh Bedi
In a recent conversation with The Lallantop, the actor spoke about the overwhelming response he has received. He shared that among the many who reached out to praise him was cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
Recalling the conversation, Bedi said, “He said, ‘Rakesh ji, that was amazing! What a six you hit!’ I replied, ‘You’ve hit many sixes, but yours landed in India — mine landed in Pakistan.’”
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Vicky Kaushal is all praise for Rakesh Bedi
During the same interview, Rakesh Bedi also received a call from Vicky Kaushal, which he took mid-conversation. Praising his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Kaushal said, “I just couldn’t control myself — I had to call you. It was such a joy to watch you; every time you came on screen, every gesture, every little detail… I don’t have the words to describe it.”
He added, “The night before last, I watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge and was completely blown away, especially by your performance. Every time you appeared on screen, it was a delight. I’m sure everyone who has seen the film would feel the same.”
Rakesh Bedi also addressed the ongoing debate around the film being labelled as propaganda. Dismissing the criticism, he said, “Why are you examining a film under a microscope? If it had flopped, you wouldn’t be finding faults in it. Many so-called propaganda films have been made before, one on a Prime Minister, one on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, why didn’t those work? If a film is working, there are many reasons behind it.”
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued its strong run at the box office on its third Sunday, showing no signs of slowing down. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar directorial earned Rs 28.75 crore net on Day 18 across 14,229 shows.
With this, the film’s India gross has climbed to Rs 1,213.74 crore, while its India net now stands at Rs 1,013.77 crore. This makes it the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore net mark domestically, and only the third Indian film overall to do so, after Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
Internationally, the film added Rs 7 crore on Day 18, taking its overseas total to Rs 392 crore. With both domestic and global numbers combined, its worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,605.74 crore.