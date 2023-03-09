Rakesh Bedi remembers Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain co-star, director Satish Kaushik: ‘He would laugh loudly on his own jokes’

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi on Thursday said he is shocked by the demise of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. Bedi also recalled working with Kaushik in Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999), starring Anil Kapoor and Kajol in the lead roles. He shared that the actor-filmmaker was a person who would be able to laugh and make others laugh in any situation.

Talking about Kaushik, Bedi said, “He was a person with whom everybody has a happy and funny memory. I’ve never seen him sitting sad and alone. He would find a laughter streak in any situation. He would make people around him laugh, that was his nature. My memories with him are very sweet. I have never seen Satish Kaushik depressed or sad, even in sad situations woh humour nikaal lete the. He used to laugh loudly at his own jokes as well. Looking at him laugh so loudly, others would laugh as well. That’s the kind of effect he had on people around him.”

Satish Kaushik was not only Rakesh Bedi’s co-star in Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, but he was also the director of the film. Remembering the shoot days, Bedi said, “When we were discussing my role, he said, ‘Chandni Chowk ki bhaasha leke aao. That element has to be there and do the character with a funny tone.’ So, I showed him how I’ll act, use my hands in a particular manner and stretch the last word of every sentence. After this film, it was a given that every time we would meet, we would greet each other in that way and laugh, and only then we would talk about other things.”

When asked about Kaushik as an actor and a filmmaker, Bedi reminisced, “As an actor, he was fantastic. He had a great comic timing. As a director, he was very polished. He would be very excited about comedy scenes. He had a childlike excitement when he had to shoot comedy scenes. When he used to make films, there would be all types of scenes. In Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain also there were many different types of scenes. When there were humorous scenes to be shot, he would be very excited on those days. He would say, ‘Aaj mazaa aayega.’ I will remember him almost like a Laughing Buddha. That is the right description for him, because of his looks. He was mauji and had a constant smile on his face.”