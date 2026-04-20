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Rakesh Bedi refused Aditya Dhar film; daughter convinced him: ‘Getting a Range Rover now’
Rakesh Bedi said he was hesitant to work with a newcomer filmmaker, especially for a one-scene role.
The success of Dhurandhar is being seen not just as a comeback for Ranveer Singh, but also as a major moment for its supporting cast, including veteran actor Rakesh Bedi. His character, Jamaal Jameeli, has become an internet favourite. But interestingly, Rakesh had initially been reluctant to work with Aditya Dhar. His association with Aditya dates back to 2019, when the filmmaker first approached him for a small yet impactful role in URI: The Surgical Strike. However, Rakesh wasn’t keen.
‘I refused to work with Aditya Dhar’
Speaking to Farah Khan, he shared, “I had refused URI because it had just one scene in Serbia.” Pointing to his daughter Ritika, he added, “But she insisted—‘Dad, he’s a new director and very promising. Please do the film.’” Rakesh’s wife supported the sentiment, saying, “Her argument was that if veterans refuse to work with new directors, it won’t be fair.” Ritika chimed in, “It becomes a cycle—then nobody gets a chance.” Rakesh continued, “That’s when I agreed. Later, Aditya came and told me, ‘Sir, you have to do it.’”
Ritika joked, “That’s why I tell my parents—listen to us youngsters, you’ll benefit!” Farah laughed, telling Rakesh, “See how much her advice helped you.” “It did indeed”, said Rakesh’s wife looking at her daughter.
When Farah suggested Ritika should demand a gift in return, she quipped, “It’s already decided. I am getting my Range Rover soon.” Farah reacted with surprise—“Oh my God, really?”—while Rakesh and his wife laughed it off, joking, “She’s lying. She’s always been a feku since childhood.”
ALSO READ | Dhurandhar star Rakesh Bedi wasn’t paid for Saath Saath, carried his own food; now juggling ad offers
Dhurandhar 2 box office report
Dhurandhar 2 has performed exceptionally well since its release on March 19, reportedly crossing Rs 1300 crore at the India box office, with the franchise surpassing Rs 3000 crore—making it one of the highest-grossing Indian film franchises. In URI: The Surgical Strike, Rakesh Bedi played an ISI agent working undercover for RAW. A similar twist in Dhurandhar made his character a massive hit, with the viral dialogue “Bachcha hai tu mera” bringing him renewed popularity, work, and ad offers.
In a chat with Zoom, the actor spoke about the overwhelming response: “Every person I meet, or who asks for a photo, says, ‘Sir, please say it for me.’ Even if they don’t resemble my child, I still end up saying, ‘Bachcha hai tu mera.’” He added, “When the film debuted in December 2025, the line resonated. Small sparks began to emerge from it. I felt if we nurtured it, it could ignite. In the sequel, it became even stronger—the delivery and dubbing enhanced it. People truly connected with it.”
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