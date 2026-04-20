Rakesh Bedi refused Aditya Dhar film; daughter convinced him: ‘Getting a Range Rover now’

The success of Dhurandhar is being seen not just as a comeback for Ranveer Singh, but also as a major moment for its supporting cast, including veteran actor Rakesh Bedi. His character, Jamaal Jameeli, has become an internet favourite. But interestingly, Rakesh had initially been reluctant to work with Aditya Dhar. His association with Aditya dates back to 2019, when the filmmaker first approached him for a small yet impactful role in URI: The Surgical Strike. However, Rakesh wasn’t keen.

‘I refused to work with Aditya Dhar’

Speaking to Farah Khan, he shared, “I had refused URI because it had just one scene in Serbia.” Pointing to his daughter Ritika, he added, “But she insisted—‘Dad, he’s a new director and very promising. Please do the film.’” Rakesh’s wife supported the sentiment, saying, “Her argument was that if veterans refuse to work with new directors, it won’t be fair.” Ritika chimed in, “It becomes a cycle—then nobody gets a chance.” Rakesh continued, “That’s when I agreed. Later, Aditya came and told me, ‘Sir, you have to do it.’”