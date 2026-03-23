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‘I gave Ranveer Singh a look…’: Rakesh Bedi reveals Dhurandhar easter eggs audiences missed, how he set up Dhurandhar 2’s biggest twist
Rakesh Bedi opened up about how he prepared for the role of politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar 2. He also lauded his co-star Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar.
The comical, yet equally shrewd and menacing character of Rakesh Bedi’s politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar 2 has garnered praise from all quarters. In a recent interaction, Rakesh opened up about how he prepared for the role and revealed that he had been subtly hinting at the major plot twist in Dhurandhar 2 right from the beginning.
Warning: Spoiler alert.
Speaking to CNN-News18, Rakesh admitted that he was aware of his character’s graph from the very start and understood how Jamali was manipulating Ranveer Singh’s Hamza to fulfil his own political motives while making him believe he was in control. He said, “I knew the graph of my character from the beginning, otherwise how I would have craft it? There are a few looks that I have given to Ranveer in the first part when I see him for the first time or when I am sitting in the car and I look at him, I am noticing him in that moment. In many places in the previous film, I have given these looks to Ranveer because in the film, Ranveer doesn’t know, but I know that he is my asset and I have to work on him.”
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He added, “And then the planning starts that how without Ranveer even knowing it, I start eliminating one person after another through him, eventually taking Ranveer to the top. I let Ranveer think that he is using me, but it is actually that I am using him the way I want to.”
When asked how he prepared for the shrewd character of a Pakistani politician, Rakesh admitted that he studied several real-life figures. He said, “I studied a lot of Pakistani politicians for this role.” Recently, Pakistani politician Nabil Gabol claimed that Rakesh’s character is based on him. Responding to this, the actor said, “The one politician who thinks I studied him for this role, he has a misunderstanding. He thinks that I took inspiration from him because I resemble him, but it is not the case. Let him take that privilege, he’s basking in the glory that somebody has portrayed him but actually I have not. I didn’t even know that a Nabeel Gabol type person exists.”
Praising Ranveer and Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, he said, “Ranveer‘s performance is out of the world. I don’t see any actor today who is anywhere near him. He is fantastic. He is a bundle of energy.”
He added, “No words for Aditya, he is an amazing man. One of the coolest demeanour in the industry. Doesn’t lose his cool ever, doesn’t raise his voice ever and the magnitude of the gravity that he carries inside him is immense, which doesn’t come out very easily. When you talk to him or when he directs you, you realise that this man is really full of something.”