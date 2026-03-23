‘I gave Ranveer Singh a look…’: Rakesh Bedi reveals Dhurandhar easter eggs audiences missed, how he set up Dhurandhar 2’s biggest twist 

The comical, yet equally shrewd and menacing character of Rakesh Bedi’s politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar 2 has garnered praise from all quarters. In a recent interaction, Rakesh opened up about how he prepared for the role and revealed that he had been subtly hinting at the major plot twist in Dhurandhar 2 right from the beginning.

Warning: Spoiler alert.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Rakesh admitted that he was aware of his character’s graph from the very start and understood how Jamali was manipulating Ranveer Singh’s Hamza to fulfil his own political motives while making him believe he was in control. He said, “I knew the graph of my character from the beginning, otherwise how I would have craft it? There are a few looks that I have given to Ranveer in the first part when I see him for the first time or when I am sitting in the car and I look at him, I am noticing him in that moment. In many places in the previous film, I have given these looks to Ranveer because in the film, Ranveer doesn’t know, but I know that he is my asset and I have to work on him.”