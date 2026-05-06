Rakesh Bedi to Nora Fatehi as they collab for dance track post Dhurandhar: ‘Kitna jhooth’

Following the massive success of Dhurandhar films, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is enjoying a renewed wave of popularity and opportunities. Known for his impactful role in the action franchise, the actor has now taken a surprising turn by stepping into the world of dance, teaming up with Nora Fatehi for a special song.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Rakesh Bedi shared, “Today I am shooting with one of the biggest stars of India. Biggest sensation, great actor, great dancer. None other than Nora Fatehi!” Nora Fatehi then entered the frame and said, “Hi, sir, we are so excited to have you with us.”