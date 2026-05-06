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Rakesh Bedi to Nora Fatehi as they collab for dance track post Dhurandhar: ‘Kitna jhooth’
After the success of Dhurandhar 2, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is stepping into a new space, collaborating with Nora Fatehi for a dance track and embracing a fresh phase in his career.
Following the massive success of Dhurandhar films, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is enjoying a renewed wave of popularity and opportunities. Known for his impactful role in the action franchise, the actor has now taken a surprising turn by stepping into the world of dance, teaming up with Nora Fatehi for a special song.
Sharing a clip on Instagram, Rakesh Bedi shared, “Today I am shooting with one of the biggest stars of India. Biggest sensation, great actor, great dancer. None other than Nora Fatehi!” Nora Fatehi then entered the frame and said, “Hi, sir, we are so excited to have you with us.”
Nora said, “You are killing it, Sir!” Rakesh replied, “I tried my best to compete with you, to be as good as you are!” Nora added, “Aap ka dance bohot achcha hain, aapne bohot achcha kiya (You dance really well and you did so good)! I cannot wait for everyone to see the song so that they can see your moves!”
Watch Rakesh Bedi’s clip with Nora Fatehi:
View this post on Instagram
Rakesh added, “Kitna jhoot bolti hain ye (How much she lies)!” Nora laughed and said, “Nahi sach sach bol rahi hoon (I am saying the truth). I am saying that sir killed it, and it has a really good vibe. You have to see this song to believe it. We are so excited for you guys to see it. I feel like, in all weddings, people will play this song!”
Rakesh Bedi’s life after Dhurandhar
Rakesh Bedi plays Jameel Jamali, a pivotal and breakout character in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy film Dhurandhar (2025) and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026).
After the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, Rakesh Bedi’s life has seen a noticeable transformation, both professionally and in terms of public visibility. The veteran actor has been trending across social media, with clips from the film and his performances turning into viral moments. This renewed popularity has translated into a surge in brand endorsements and ad campaigns, with Bedi becoming a familiar face in several viral commercials. From being celebrated for his comic timing to now embracing dance numbers and mainstream visibility, his post-Dhurandhar 2 phase reflects a career revival where he is connecting with a younger audience while enjoying a fresh wave of recognition across platforms.
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