Exclusive | ‘Jameel Jamali’ Rakesh Bedi not paid Rs 1 cr bonus for Dhurandhar, confirms manager: ‘Fake news’

Earlier, reports suggested that post the success of Dhurandhar and the virality of Jameel Jamali, the makers of the film have handed over a bonus cheque of Rs 1 crore to Rakesh Bedi.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readNew DelhiApr 24, 2026 12:13 PM IST
Rakesh Bedi in Dhurandhar The RevengeRakesh Bedi in Dhurandhar The Revenge.
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Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic hits in Bollywood. Its sequel, released on March 19, is all set to cross the Rs 1,800 crore mark, with the first instalment having already earned Rs 1,300 crore. Amid the film’s massive success, several reports claimed that veteran actor Rakesh Bedi was awarded a Rs 1 crore bonus for “the hard work he put in” to make his character of Jameel Jamali memorable. However, these claims have now been strongly denied by both the actor’s manager and his co-star Danish Pandor.

Speaking to Screen, Rakesh Bedi’s manager said, “It is fake news. We will release a video soon.”

Danish Pandor also dismissed the reports, stating, “It is nothing that I know of. I am completely oblivious about this. A couple of people sent me the story as well. There was some post about Rakesh sir, but there is nothing that I know of.”

The speculation began after a report by Bollywood Hungama quoted a source claiming that Rakesh Bedi was initially paid Rs 50 lakh for Dhurandhar and its sequel. Following the second film’s historic success, director-producer Aditya Dhar, along with his brother and business partner Lokesh Dhar, allegedly presented him with a Rs 1 crore cheque—effectively doubling his fee for the franchise.

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In the wake of the film’s success, several reports have also speculated about the fees earned by other actors. This even led to fans reaching out to actor Vivek Sinha for financial assistance, prompting him to address the rumours in an Instagram video.

“For me to extend financial help, I first need to have that kind of money. I don’t have it,” he said. “Some have claimed I received between Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore for my role. Let me clarify, I have not received that kind of money. This is all false.”

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He added, “They gave me a decent amount, but not as much as you are claiming. And whatever money I received has already been spent. I live in a city like Mumbai—it’s very expensive. Maybe when I get paid for my next film, I’ll be able to help. But please don’t spread false news.”

Vivek Sinha played the role of a terrorist in the film. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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