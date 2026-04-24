Exclusive | ‘Jameel Jamali’ Rakesh Bedi not paid Rs 1 cr bonus for Dhurandhar, confirms manager: ‘Fake news’

Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest post-pandemic hits in Bollywood. Its sequel, released on March 19, is all set to cross the Rs 1,800 crore mark, with the first instalment having already earned Rs 1,300 crore. Amid the film’s massive success, several reports claimed that veteran actor Rakesh Bedi was awarded a Rs 1 crore bonus for “the hard work he put in” to make his character of Jameel Jamali memorable. However, these claims have now been strongly denied by both the actor’s manager and his co-star Danish Pandor.

Speaking to Screen, Rakesh Bedi’s manager said, “It is fake news. We will release a video soon.”

Danish Pandor also dismissed the reports, stating, “It is nothing that I know of. I am completely oblivious about this. A couple of people sent me the story as well. There was some post about Rakesh sir, but there is nothing that I know of.”

The speculation began after a report by Bollywood Hungama quoted a source claiming that Rakesh Bedi was initially paid Rs 50 lakh for Dhurandhar and its sequel. Following the second film’s historic success, director-producer Aditya Dhar, along with his brother and business partner Lokesh Dhar, allegedly presented him with a Rs 1 crore cheque—effectively doubling his fee for the franchise.

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In the wake of the film’s success, several reports have also speculated about the fees earned by other actors. This even led to fans reaching out to actor Vivek Sinha for financial assistance, prompting him to address the rumours in an Instagram video.

“For me to extend financial help, I first need to have that kind of money. I don’t have it,” he said. “Some have claimed I received between Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore for my role. Let me clarify, I have not received that kind of money. This is all false.”

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He added, “They gave me a decent amount, but not as much as you are claiming. And whatever money I received has already been spent. I live in a city like Mumbai—it’s very expensive. Maybe when I get paid for my next film, I’ll be able to help. But please don’t spread false news.”

Vivek Sinha played the role of a terrorist in the film. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.