Rakesh Bedi on ‘Bachcha hai tu mera’ craze; why Dhurandhar 3 might never happen

While Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar made headlines for its music and historic box office collections, the film also won hearts for its iconic characters, including Rakesh Bedi. The veteran actor, who played the role of Jameel Jamali, a politician from Pakistan, came under the spotlight for an iconic dialogue. His memorable line ‘Bachcha hai tu mera’ in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, gained widespread attention and went viral on social media. Now, in a recent interview Rakesh reacted to the love his character is getting from fans. He also opened up about the possibility of Dhurandhar 3.

During a chat with Zoom, he revealed being stopped by fans in the road, just to deliver his popular dialogue. “Every person I encounter, or who asks for a photo, says, ‘Sir, please say it for me.’ Even if the person doesn’t resemble my child, or if they have no hair, I still find myself saying, ‘Bachcha hai tu mera’,” he shared.

The actor continued, “When the film debuted in December 2025, the line resonated. Small sparks began to emerge from it. I thought if we nurtured it further, it could ignite. In the sequel, it was even more pronounced. The delivery and dubbing enhanced it. People truly appreciated and connected with it.”

Rakesh also spoke about the most memorable moment for him in the action spy-thriller. “One of the most memorable shots for me in the film features a minor character, but it has left a lasting impression. Even now, I think of him and feel like applauding for that actor. In the first Dhurandhar, there’s a character who approaches to confront Rehman Dakait’s’s son; a figure who arrives while eating an apple. The way he eats and discards the apple while on a mission is unforgettable. I truly admire that moment, and I commend both the director and the actor for it,” he noted.

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Dhurandhar 2 ended on a shocking note that reveals Rakesh Bedi’s character Jameel Jamali is the Indian spy in Pakistan. In the same interview, the 71-year-old talked about the surprising climax and the excitement it created among the viewers. “It was a highlight for the audience, but for us, it felt like just another scene. We were aware that it would create a stir. Given that Dhurandhar Part 1 was such a major success, the audience’s expectations for Dhurandhar Part 2 were entirely different. You won’t watch the film and simply judge it,” he expressed.

He further added, “You approach the film with the belief that it is exceptional because its predecessor was also well-received. Viewers were not going to watch the sequel lightly. They were eager to discover what unfolds in part 2. Now, the audience is looking forward to part 3.”

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After Dhurandhar 2’s massive success, fans are now asking the creators to produce Dhurandhar Part 3. When asked about the same, Rakesh said, “I don’t believe a third installment will occur. However, Dhurandhar is a franchise, and it could be developed with different actors at any time. The story concludes with the spy returning to his homeland.”

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have been directed by Aditya Dhar. The latest, Dhurandhar 2, features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, , Mustafa Ahmed, Manav Gohil, and Bimal Oberoi, among others. The first part released in December 2025 and the sequel hit the theatres in March, this year.