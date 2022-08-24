scorecardresearch
Raju Srivastava’s brother says comedian is ‘getting better, good news expected soon’

Raju Srivastava health update: The comedian is showing signs of recovery and the family is expecting some good news regarding his health soon.

raju srivastavRaju Srivastava recently suffered a heart attack. (Photo: Raju Srivastava/Instagram)

Raju Srivastava‘s brother Dipoo Srivastava has dismissed reports that said that the comedian would be taken off the ventilator today, while adding that he is recovering. In a chat with indianexpress.com, Dipoo said, “It (the news of Raju Srivastava to be taken off ventilator) is not true. Raju ji is stable, doctors are doing their best and treating him. I request his fans to pray for him, we are expecting some good news soon. Doctors have said he will recover.”

Yesterday, the comedian’s rep had informed us that doctors are treating Raju and that they’re positive about his recovery. They said, “He is stable and doctor are treating him well. But he is still unconscious. He is on ventilator and also doctors are keeping watch on him round the clock. Doctors have said that he will recover but it will take time.”

Earlier, a source close to the comedian had said that the comedian was brain dead. However, Raju’s brother Dipoo Srivastava had then issued a public statement through a video message where he had said, “He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy.”

Raju, who is also the chairman of Film Vikas Parishad, Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi after he suffered a heart attack while running on a treadmill on August 10. It has been over two weeks of him being unconscious after going through angioplasty.

