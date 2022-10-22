scorecardresearch
Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha shares old video of the late comedian: ‘It’s been a month…’

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21 in Delhi's AIIMS hospital.

Comedian Raju SrivastavaLate comedian Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha remembered him on his one-month death anniversary. (Photo: Instagram/rajusrivastavaofficial)

Comedian Raju Srivastava‘s death on September 21 left everyone in the Indian entertainment industry quite emotional. On his one-month death anniversary, his wife Shikha remembered the entertainer through an emotional post and wrote the lyrics of the song “Yaadon Mein Wo Sapnon Mein Hai.”

In a post uploaded on Raju’s official Instagram account, which is now maintained by his family, Shikha uploaded a video of him singing this song from the 1977 film Swami. She shared in the caption, “It’s been a month since you’re gone but we know you’re still with us and will continue to be…”.

Shikha then wrote the lyrics of the song and further wrote in the caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, “Didn’t know that you would turn this song into a reality so soon (only in 12 days). Didn’t know that the heartbeat would betray us. You made everyone laugh but made us cry.”

 

Raju passed away after suffering a heart attack. He got admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on August 9. His health remained critical for over a month before he breathed his last on September 21. The comedian, who was known for his stand-up comedy, was popular for imitating actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Upon his passing away, Big B had offered condolences and written on his blog, “Another colleague friend and creative artist leaves us .. a sudden ailment and gone before time .. before his creativity time completion .. each day in the morning with him in spirit and information from near ones .. they got advised to send a voice to awaken his condition .. i did .. they played it for him in his state in his ears .. on one instance he did open his eye a bit .. and then .. went away.”

While he was laid to rest in Delhi, his family organised a prayer meeting at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. Raju’s colleagues and friends from the industry including Johnny Lever, Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sugandha Mishra, Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Nitin Mukesh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Sham Kaushal attended the prayer meeting.

