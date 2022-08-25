Raju Srivastava still not conscious and on ventilator, says comedian’s brother Dipoo Srivastava

Raju Srivastava who has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi now for over two weeks still remains unconscious and on ventilator, the comedian’s brother Dipoo Srivastava told indianexpress.com on Thursday.

Sharing an update on Raju’s health, Dipoo told indianexpress.com, “Raju ji is still on ventilator. He is recovering slowly. Doctors are giving their 100% and treating him. But till now doctors have not given us any fresh update that we can share.”

When asked if Raju Srivastava has gained consciousness, Dipoo Srivastava said, “Whatever you hear from outside woh galat baat hai (it is false), as no one except family is in touch with the doctors. We’ll be sharing updates on Raju Ji’s official social media pages too. He is not fully conscious yes. Doctors have not told us anything like that either. They have told us that they are doing their best.”

“We request all to pray for him and send him duas. He is slowly recovering,” he added.

Earlier today, news agency ANI had reported that the comedian had regained consciousness.

Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he’s being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving: Garvit Narang, his Personal Secy He was admitted here on Aug 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym. pic.twitter.com/kmPfqRey1a — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

Dipoo Srivastava earlier told indianexpress.com that his brother Raju Srivastava is showing improvement and “good news” is expected soon. He had said, “Raju ji is stable. Doctors are doing their best and treating him. I request his fans to pray for him. We are expecting some good news soon. Doctors have said he will recover.”

Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi after he suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty on the day he got admitted.