scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Raju Srivastava still not conscious and on ventilator, says comedian’s brother Dipoo Srivastava

Raju Srivastava health update: Raju Srivastava's brother Dipoo Srivastava has shared that the comedian is recovering slowly.

Raju Srivastava-1200Raju Srivastava is undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo: Express Archive)

Raju Srivastava who has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi now for over two weeks still remains unconscious and on ventilator, the comedian’s brother Dipoo Srivastava told indianexpress.com on Thursday.

Sharing an update on Raju’s health, Dipoo told indianexpress.com, “Raju ji is still on ventilator. He is recovering slowly. Doctors are giving their 100% and treating him. But till now doctors have not given us any fresh update that we can share.”

When asked if Raju Srivastava has gained consciousness, Dipoo Srivastava said, “Whatever you hear from outside woh galat baat hai (it is false), as no one except family is in touch with the doctors. We’ll be sharing updates on Raju Ji’s official social media pages too. He is not fully conscious yes. Doctors have not told us anything like that either. They have told us that they are doing their best.”

“We request all to pray for him and send him duas. He is slowly recovering,” he added.

Earlier today, news agency ANI had reported that the comedian had regained consciousness.

Dipoo Srivastava earlier told indianexpress.com that his brother Raju Srivastava is showing improvement and “good news” is expected soon. He had said, “Raju ji is stable. Doctors are doing their best and treating him. I request his fans to pray for him. We are expecting some good news soon. Doctors have said he will recover.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi after he suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty on the day he got admitted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 03:19:45 pm
Next Story

Explained: What is the Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

On PM security breach, SC says Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

On PM security breach, SC says Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

BWF World Championships: Arjun-Kapila, Satwik-Chirag into quarters; Saina falters

BWF World Championships: Arjun-Kapila, Satwik-Chirag into quarters; Saina falters

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

Explained | Quiet quitting: why its happening, its impact on companies, employees

Explained | Quiet quitting: why its happening, its impact on companies, employees

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
El Salvador's Prez keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan not working

El Salvador's Prez keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan not working

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's daughter Tvisha
Meet Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s daughter Tvisha
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement