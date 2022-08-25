Raju Srivastava regains consciousness after being on ventilator for 15 days

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava has reportedly regained consciousness after being unconscious and on ventilator for over two weeks. News agency ANI reported Thursday morning that the comedian, who has been admitted to All India Institute of Medican Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack, has gained consciousness and doctors are monitoring his health.

Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he’s being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving: Garvit Narang, his Personal Secy He was admitted here on Aug 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym. pic.twitter.com/kmPfqRey1a — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

Raju’s brother Dipoo Srivastava, on Wednesday, had told indianexpress.com that his brother’s health is showing improvement and “good news” is expected soon. He had said, “Raju ji is stable, doctors are doing their best and treating him. I request his fans to pray for him, we are expecting some good news soon. Doctors have said he will recover.”

Earlier, the comedian’s rep had informed us that doctors are positive about his recovery. They had said, “He is stable and doctor are treating him well. But he is still unconscious. He is on ventilator and also doctors are keeping watch on him round the clock. Doctors have said that he will recover but it will take time.”

Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi after he suffered a heart attack while running on a treadmill on August 10. He was unconscious and on ventilator for over two weeks. He underwent an angioplasty on the day he got admitted.