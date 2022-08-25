scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Raju Srivastava regains consciousness after being on ventilator for 15 days

Raju Srivastava health update: The comedian has reportedly regained consciousness and doctors at AIIMS are monitoring his health as he shows improvement.

Comedian Raju SrivastavaRaju Srivastava recently suffered a heart attack. (Photo: Raju Srivastava/ Instagram)

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava has reportedly regained consciousness after being unconscious and on ventilator for over two weeks. News agency ANI reported Thursday morning that the comedian, who has been admitted to All India Institute of Medican Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack, has gained consciousness and doctors are monitoring his health.

Raju’s brother Dipoo Srivastava, on Wednesday, had told indianexpress.com that his brother’s health is showing improvement and “good news” is expected soon. He had said, “Raju ji is stable, doctors are doing their best and treating him. I request his fans to pray for him, we are expecting some good news soon. Doctors have said he will recover.”

Earlier, the comedian’s rep had informed us that doctors are positive about his recovery. They had said, “He is stable and doctor are treating him well. But he is still unconscious. He is on ventilator and also doctors are keeping watch on him round the clock. Doctors have said that he will recover but it will take time.”

Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi after he suffered a heart attack while running on a treadmill on August 10. He was unconscious and on ventilator for over two weeks. He underwent an angioplasty on the day he got admitted.


First published on: 25-08-2022 at 12:40:33 pm



