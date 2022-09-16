scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Raju Srivastava continues to be on ventilator, recovering slowly: brother

The family wishes to carry on with Raju Srivastava's treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was hospitalised on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Raju SrivastavaRaju Srivastava suffered an heart attack in August. (Source: Raju Srivastava/Instagram)

More than a month after he was admitted to hospital following a heart attack, popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be on ventilator, his brother Dipoo Srivastava said on Friday. The family wishes to carry on with Srivastava’s treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was hospitalised on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Dipoo Srivastava, also a comedian, said his elder brother is recovering slowly but continues to be unconscious. “The recovery is slow. He will be fine soon. He is stable and on a ventilator. He is still unconscious. It’s been 35 days but doctors are saying they are doing their best. We need all your prayers,” Dipoo told PTI.

When asked if the family was planning to shift the comedian to any other hospital in Mumbai, where Srivastava resides, Dipoo said there were no such plans. “He will be treated at AIIMS and we will take him home after he has recovered. We have faith in the doctors,” he added.

Srivastava, who has been in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...Premium
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

He has also appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.

He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 01:10:15 pm
Next Story

Meet Indu Antony, the artist who has archived the ‘smells of Bengaluru’ in a published book

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan, Shanaya’s holiday with moms Gauri and Maheep
Inside Suhana Khan, Shanaya’s holiday with moms Gauri and Maheep
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement