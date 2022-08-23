scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Raju Srivastava health update: ‘Comedian remains on ventilator, recovery will take time as he is unconscious’

Doctors have said that Raju Srivastava will recover but it'll take time. The comedian remains on ventilator almost two weeks after suffering a heart attack.

raju srivastavaRaju Srivastava is said to be recuperating slowly. (Photo: Raju/Instagram)

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who is admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after suffering a heart attack on August 10, still remains unconscious. However, according to his team, doctors have said that he will recover but it’ll take time.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Raju Srivastava’s representative said, “He is stable and doctor are treating him well. But he is still unconscious.”

They also shared that doctors have kept Srivastava under observation as he is on ventilator. They shared, “He is on ventilator and also doctors are keeping watch on him round the clock. Doctors have said that he will recover but it will take time.”

Srivastava’s daughter, Antara, in a chat with indianexpress.com, had informed that doctors are treating her father and they are waiting to see a change in his condition. She had said, “The doctors are treating him, we are waiting to hear updates from them.”

On Sunday, Srivastava’s friend and actor Shekhar Suman too had shared an update on the comedian’s health, stating that even as Srivastava remains unconscious he is “supposedly improving steadily”.

Earlier, a source close to the comedian had informed indianexpress.com that the comedian was brain dead. However, Raju’s brother Deepu Srivastava then issued a public statement through a video message, “He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy.”

Raju Srivastava is the chairman of Film Vikas Parishad, Uttar Pradesh, and is working closely with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the Noida Film City. The comedian has also featured in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, and more.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 01:28:03 pm
Next Story

Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student's death

Explained | The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student's death

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

Laal Singh Chaddha now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international BO

Laal Singh Chaddha now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international BO

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aamir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement