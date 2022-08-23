Raju Srivastava health update: ‘Comedian remains on ventilator, recovery will take time as he is unconscious’

Comedian Raju Srivastava, who is admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after suffering a heart attack on August 10, still remains unconscious. However, according to his team, doctors have said that he will recover but it’ll take time.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Raju Srivastava’s representative said, “He is stable and doctor are treating him well. But he is still unconscious.”

They also shared that doctors have kept Srivastava under observation as he is on ventilator. They shared, “He is on ventilator and also doctors are keeping watch on him round the clock. Doctors have said that he will recover but it will take time.”

Srivastava’s daughter, Antara, in a chat with indianexpress.com, had informed that doctors are treating her father and they are waiting to see a change in his condition. She had said, “The doctors are treating him, we are waiting to hear updates from them.”

Today’s update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally.Though still unconscious,doctor says,he is supposedly improving steadily.Mahadev ki kripa. Har Har Mahadev🙏🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 21, 2022

On Sunday, Srivastava’s friend and actor Shekhar Suman too had shared an update on the comedian’s health, stating that even as Srivastava remains unconscious he is “supposedly improving steadily”.

Earlier, a source close to the comedian had informed indianexpress.com that the comedian was brain dead. However, Raju’s brother Deepu Srivastava then issued a public statement through a video message, “He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy.”

Raju Srivastava is the chairman of Film Vikas Parishad, Uttar Pradesh, and is working closely with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the Noida Film City. The comedian has also featured in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, and more.