Raju Kher recalls bad phase when brother Anupam Kher refused help: ‘Took him for granted’

In the year 2000, both brothers, veteran actors Anupam Kher and Raju Kher were going through a tough career phase. In a new interview, Raju recalled asking Anupam for financial help but later realised how his elder brother was dealing with his own issues, and learnt not to expect anything from him anymore.

During a podcast with Siddharth Kannan, Raju Kher revealed shifting to a rented flat after investing his money in a programme on an upcoming new channel. “There was a time when I was going through a bad phase. I had sold my house because a new channel was coming, so I had bought a flat elsewhere. A new channel was going to launch and many people were making pilots, agreements were already signed. I also made a programme ‘Life Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’,” he shared.

The veteran actor-director continued, “Suddenly, I got to know that the channel has disappeared. I had invested the money that I got from selling the flat in that programme. I thought that I had a first-class life, a 4-BHK house, everything set for the family. And then, the channel disappeared and no one knew what happened.. there was just a lock on their door.”

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During the career setback, Raju Kher reached out to his elder brother, Anupam Kher, for help. He said, “I also felt the pressure to pay the rent. I had no one else, I could only talk to my brother, and I thought he will help me. But at that time, he had also stopped working. The reason was that he didn’t want to do any of those weird films, he wanted substantial roles. So, I felt that my brother did not help me out. ‘He could have done so,’ that was my thought at that time.”

ALSO READ | ‘It ended in one day’: Raju Kher recalls brother Anupam Kher’s first marriage to Madhumalti

However, his perspective towards his brother changed completely after reading a single headline in an article. “Then, I was reading a magazine on the toilet. In the interview, Anupam Kher had said, ‘I wish I had my own child’. Although, he considers Sikander his own child. But then I never thought about my brother in that light. We took him for granted, thinking he doesn’t have any problems because he was doing well financially. We never thought that what was going on in his life.”

He added, “That was the thing that changed the whole concept of my life. Have expectations but don’t do it like that. Try to find out what is going in the other person’s life as well. I am talking about the year 2000, the year that changed my whole life, my thinking. On that day, I stopped expecting anything from anyone, no matter who it is.”

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When asked about rebuilding his life and career, Raju recalled signing a TV serial after a long phase of no work. “When your time is bad, your expenses tend to increase. Some suggested wearing certain rings, doing rituals, prayers, I got those done too. Work had also stopped coming. After a few months, I told my wife that we should trust in God, let’s see what happens, and I removed all the rings. The next day, I got a call for work. I got an offer for a TV serial. I instantly agreed and told them to pay whatever they want. Life started again,” he concluded.

When Anupam revealed taking care of Raju’s expenses

Earlier this year, during an interaction with Zindagi with Richa Youtube channel, Anupam Kher had revealed that he has been taking care of his brother’s finances for years. “If every brother remembers what they were like when they were young, there would be no fight. I look at my life like it’s a film. How can I forget that we grew up together? I must also compliment Kirron (Kher, wife), because she never, ever asked me, ‘Why do you do so much for your brother?’ That’s how problems begin. I would sign cheques for Raju, the household, and other things… I told my manager long ago, ‘Remember one thing in life, never ask me how much money I’m giving to my brother’.”