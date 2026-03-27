Rajshri Deshpande recalls ‘breaking down all alone’ after breast cancer diagnosis: ‘I had no strength’

Actor Rajshri Deshpande, known for her powerful performances in projects like Angry Indian Goddesses, Sacred Games, Trial By Fire, has shared an emotional update about her health, offering a glimpse into her battle with breast cancer.

Earlier this month, Rajshri revealed that she had been diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer and had undergone surgery. Now, in a post shared on March 27, the actor opened up about the emotional toll of the diagnosis, recalling the moment she first received the news and how it left her overwhelmed.

Sharing a series of photos from the hospital, Rajshri Deshpande spoke about vulnerability, pain and the quiet resilience it takes to keep moving forward.

“When I first learned about my breast cancer, I still remember breaking down all alone outside the histopathology report center in the hospital. No I couldn’t stay strong. I had no strength. Till today, when people ask me how it happened to you… you’re so fit, blah blah … honestly I don’t have an answer. Pain was not just physical but mental and emotional pain was unbearable. I did crumble many times sometimes alone and sometimes with my friends who held me up at every single step. But there were many days when I rose up and made sure I didn’t give up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshri_deshpande)

In the same note, Rajshri Deshpande spoke about the importance of slowing down and acknowledging even the smallest victories.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 LIVE Updates

“There are days I don’t want to have all the strength in the world. I just want to be still, like in Mary Oliver’s poem like the sparrows that sit on my window bougainvillea and stare at the sunrise with me. Can I call getting up with a happy smile an achievement? Then today I did. I achieved a smile and a hug for myself and thinking about all the people who is with me in this journey, called, messaged and gave me so much love. Tomorrow I know there will be battles to prepare for, but let today be a day of love. Please.”

Support pours in from the industry

Soon after her post went live, several members of the film industry extended their support. Abhay Deol wrote, “sending you love,” while Konkona Sensharma commented, “Sending you so much love.”

Tilotama Shome wrote, “To LOVE TODAY❤️❤️❤️. Big sloppy kiss.”

Story continues below this ad

While Kubbra Sait commented, “Stress nahi lene ka!!! Sirf dene ka BRUVVVVV,” and Mithila Palkar shared, “Hugs and hugs.”

Diagnosis, surgery and recovery

Earlier in March, Rajshri Deshpande had informed her followers that she had been diagnosed with infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a form of grade 1 breast cancer. She also confirmed that she underwent surgery and is currently in recovery.

She wrote, “As you’re reading this, it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a grade 1 Breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine checkup, which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone’s support, I feel I am ready to take on the world.”

“Now, I’m recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr. Mandar Nadkarni; his expertise and care made this journey far gentler. Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here’s to healing, hope, and all the brighter days ahead,” Rajshri added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshri_deshpande)

Story continues below this ad

On the work front, Rajshri Deshpande was last seen in Thug Life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition and never disregard professional advice because of something read here.