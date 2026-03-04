Sacred Games’ actor Rajshri Deshpande reveals early-stage breast cancer diagnosis, surgery: ‘Found the courage to tell my parents’

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, popularly known for roles in Angry India Godessess, Sacred Games, Black Warrant, and Netflix India’s Trial By Fire, recently revealed battling with breast cancer. The actress shared a photo from the hospital on her social media handle and revealed that she had been diagnosed with infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), which is a grade 1 Breast Cancer. The actress recently underwent surgery for the same, and confirmed that she is now recovering.

Rajshri penned a long note on Instagram and wrote, “As you’re reading this, it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a grade 1 Breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine checkup, which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength. With everyone’s support, I feel I am ready to take on the world.”

“Now, I’m recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr. Mandar Nadkarni; his expertise and care made this journey far gentler. Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here’s to healing, hope, and all the brighter days ahead,” Rajshri further stated in her note.

Commenting on the post, actress Lauren Gottlieb wrote, “Sending you so much love, you strong woman!!” Actress Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Sending u love and strength, my girl.” Tillotama Shome wrote, “Lots and lots of love to you dearest Rajshree!!!!!!” Kiran Roa also sent her best wishes and said, “Wishing you a smooth recovery, and hoping you’re back to health and being the champion that you are as soon as possible. All my love.” Actress Manjiri Fadnis also wrote, “May u recover super fast & be back Stronger.”

Rajshri Deshapande was seen on the big screen last year in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. Her other prominent works include Manto, Joram, Mom, and The Sky Is Pink.