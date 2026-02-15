Rajpal Yadav’s wife Radha reacts to rumours of actor’s release from prison; says film industry supportive: ‘Can’t reveal names, but…’

One of Bollywood’s most celebrated comedy actors, Rajpal Yadav has been making headlines over the past few days, albeit for unfortunate reasons. It all started after the Delhi High Court refused to extend the deadline for his conviction in cheque-bounce cases earlier this month. Subsequently, Rajpal surrendered at Tihar Jail on Thursday, February 5. The actor has to pay about Rs 9 crore.

Although stars like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Sonu Sood have stepped forward to support the veteran actor, Rajpal will remain in jail until Monday, February 16, when the matter will come up again in the High Court. Meanwhile, his wife, Radha Yadav, has provided updates on the case and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star’s current condition. Refuting rumours that he’s already been released from prison, Radha revealed that he remains in jail and will continue to do so till he is granted bail.