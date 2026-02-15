Rajpal Yadav’s wife Radha reacts to rumours of actor’s release from prison; says film industry supportive: ‘Can’t reveal names, but…’

Rajpal Yadav's wife Radha has provided updates on the case and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star's current condition.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiFeb 15, 2026 08:38 PM IST
Rajpal Yadav with his wife, Radha. (Credit: Instagram/@rajpalofficial)
One of Bollywood’s most celebrated comedy actors, Rajpal Yadav has been making headlines over the past few days, albeit for unfortunate reasons. It all started after the Delhi High Court refused to extend the deadline for his conviction in cheque-bounce cases earlier this month. Subsequently, Rajpal surrendered at Tihar Jail on Thursday, February 5. The actor has to pay about Rs 9 crore.

Although stars like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Sonu Sood have stepped forward to support the veteran actor, Rajpal will remain in jail until Monday, February 16, when the matter will come up again in the High Court. Meanwhile, his wife, Radha Yadav, has provided updates on the case and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star’s current condition. Refuting rumours that he’s already been released from prison, Radha revealed that he remains in jail and will continue to do so till he is granted bail.

“He is okay, from what I understand,” she told Times of India. Expressing gratitude to his fans and members of the film industry who have rallied behind him, Radha stated that their family is together right now, doing everything possible for Rajpal. Although she refrained from naming those who have extended financial assistance to the actor, Radha noted, “Many people from the industry have stepped in to support. I’m not able to divulge names and figures at this stage.”

In another conversation with news agency PTI, she said, “Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive, a big thank you to everyone who is coming out to help.” Goldie Jain, Rajpal Yadav’s manager, noted, “People have taken the initiative to help. They all have promised to help; it doesn’t mean financially only. It’s true that (Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Varun and David Dhawan) these people have called. In what capacity and how they will help, that is yet to be known. They are all well-wishers of Rajpal bhai.”

While hearing Rajpal Yadav’s bail plea on Thursday, February 12, the High Court had reportedly directed the complainant to file a reply to the application and subsequently adjourned the matter to Monday for further hearing.

