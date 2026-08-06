Rajpal Yadav’s ancestral Shahjahanpur properties face auction over Rs 16.61 cr loan default

Actor Rajpal Yadav‘s legal and financial troubles have deepened after the Central Bank of India issued an attachment notice on his ancestral property in Uttar Pradesh over an unpaid loan of Rs 16.61 crore. The bank has warned that if the dues are not cleared within the stipulated period, the mortgaged properties will be auctioned online on September 9. The latest development comes weeks after the Delhi High Court sentenced the actor to three months’ imprisonment in a long-running cheque bounce case linked to his directorial debut, Ata Pata Lapata.

According to reports, the Central Bank of India has pasted an attachment notice on Rajpal Yadav’s ancestral house in Kundra village of Shahjahanpur district. The bank has stated that the outstanding amount stands at Rs 16.61 crore, and if the loan is not repaid within 34 days, the attached properties will be auctioned.

Besides the ancestral home, another property in Shahjahanpur has also been included in the auction process. Reports state that the combined value of the two properties is around Rs 3.19 crore, while the online auction has been scheduled for September 9.

Family says talks with bank are underway

Rajpal’s elder brother, Shripal Yadav, told Dainik Bhaskar the matter was not new and expressed confidence that it would be resolved before any auction takes place.

“This is an old matter. Talks are underway with the bank regarding loan repayment. The matter will be resolved soon. Currently, there is no situation like property auction,” he said.

Central Bank manager Anuj Verma also confirmed to Dainik Bhaskar that the notice had been pasted on the ancestral property. He said the bank had initiated similar action nearly two years ago before reaching a repayment understanding with the actor.

“A notice has been put up on the building located in Kundra, the ancestral village of Shahjahanpur. The bank had also pasted a notice in this matter about two years ago. At that time, an agreement was reached between Rajpal Yadav and the bank regarding loan repayment.”

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Loan taken for Ata Pata Lapata landed in default

The dispute traces back to Rajpal Yadav’s directorial debut, Ata Pata Lapata. According to PTI, the actor had set up Navrang Godavari Entertainment Limited in 2005 in the name of his parents and later borrowed Rs 5 crore from the Bandra Kurla Complex branch of the Central Bank of India in Mumbai to finance the film.

However, the film failed at the box office, and the loan could not be repaid on time. Over the years, interest and other dues mounted, with the outstanding amount now standing at Rs 16.61 crore, according to the latest bank notice.

Rajpal reportedly mortgaged multiple properties in Shahjahanpur against the loan. Reports also state that properties belonging to his wife Radha Yadav and mother Godavari Yadav were pledged as guarantees, prompting the bank to initiate proceedings against the assets.

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Bank had sealed part of the property in 2024

This is not the first time the Central Bank has taken action against Rajpal Yadav’s properties. In August 2024, the bank sealed a portion of his Shahjahanpur property after the outstanding dues had reportedly risen to around Rs 11 crore, PTI had reported.

According to the news agency, a team from the bank’s Mumbai branch sealed part of a house located near the Dak Bungalow in Shahjahanpur. Locals claimed the officials carried out the exercise in such haste that electrical appliances inside the building were left switched on. The then Shahjahanpur branch manager of the Central Bank had confirmed that the actor had mortgaged the property to secure the loan taken from the bank’s Mumbai branch.

Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case

The latest recovery proceedings come against the backdrop of Rajpal Yadav’s ongoing legal battle in a cheque bounce case linked to the same loan.

On July 7, the Delhi High Court sentenced the actor to three months’ imprisonment in seven cheque bounce cases. The court directed him to pay Rs 1.05 crore in each case. It also noted that Rajpal had already deposited nearly Rs 2 crore, which would be adjusted against the total amount.

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The legal dispute has been ongoing for several years. In April 2018, a magistrate’s court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha Yadav in the cheque bounce case and sentenced him to six months in jail. The Sessions Court upheld the conviction in 2019.

In June 2024, the Delhi High Court temporarily stayed the sentence and directed him to clear outstanding dues of around Rs 9 crore. After he failed to comply, the court ordered him to surrender in February 2026. Rajpal surrendered before Tihar Jail on February 5 and was granted interim bail 12 days later.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Welcome to the Jungle and will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.