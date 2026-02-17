Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer claims complainant wants jail over money, despite Rs 40 cr property surrender: ‘Malicious intent’

After Rajpal Yadav got interim bail, his brother Chandrapal Yadav shared the sense of relief the actor’s family is feeling. His lawyer revealed the actor has

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readChennaiFeb 17, 2026 12:27 PM IST
Rajpal YadavRajpal Yadav got bail in cheque bounce case. (Photo: Instagram/Rajpal Yadav)
On Monday, Rajpal Yadav got relief in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case after the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail till March 18. After Rajpal got interim bail, his lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay has spoken about the case, accusing the complainant of having “malicious intent” against Rajpal Yadav. The lawyer alleged that the complainant wants to see the actor imprisoned and that the matter is not really about the money. He also said that securing bail for the actor in this “layered and complicated” case was “not east at all”.

What did Rajpal’s lawyer say?

Speaking to ETimes, Bhaskar called Rajpal Yadav a family man and clarified that he is “not a lawyer”. He said that the actor does not understand legal technicalities and had told the court that he would pay whatever amount he is owed. The lawyer also argued that Rajpal himself had “a lot at stake” in the film that flopped, which eventually led to his financial woes.

Accusing the complainant of having malicious intent towards Yadav, Bhaskar shared that the matter is not about money for the complainant, as the actor had already surrendered his original property documents, whose worth is around Rs 40 crore. He said, “The complainant said that ‘We don’t want this and just kindly execute the decree by sending him in jail’.”

He added, “Rajpal had given his original property documents. He surrendered it before the court stating the value of my property is more than 40 crores.”

Talking about Rajpal’s unpaid dues, Bhaskar shared that Rs 2.5 crore has already been arranged. The lawyer also revealed that Rajpal was under immense pressure as he had to pay back Rs 5 crore, and he never disputed this amount at any point. Bhaskar further clarified that the amount of Rs 5 crore was invested by the production house in the film and was not taken by Rajpal as a personal loan. “This 5 crores was invested by the complainant in that movie, not given a personal loan to him for his personal needs,” he said.

The lawyer also confirmed that several members from the film industry have come forward to provide financial help to Rajpal. However, he refused to share any names and said that only Rajpal would reveal those details himself. “He is strong. He says he will comply with court directions. His only request is that his side be properly heard,” Bhaskar said.

What did Rajpal’s brother say?

Meanwhile, Rajpal’s brother Chandrapal Yadav shared the sense of relief the actor’s family is feeling and also expressed hope that good days are about to come for the family after th actor got bail.

Speaking to the media, Chandrapal was seen smiling and holding his hands as he said, “Humme kissi se koi shikayat nahi hai.. Jo bhi din the woh humare din the, ab humare ache din aane wale hain. Abhi bas yehi kahenge (We don’t have any complains. Our bad days are over…now good days are here to come for our family. I will say only this).” When asked about the actor getting support from Bollywood stars, Chandrapal said, “Yeh sab bhaisaab hi batenge (My brother will speak about this).”

On Monday, the Delhi High Court had set an ultimatum for Rajpal to deposit Rs 1.5 crore by 3 pm in order to be granted bail. The court had said that if the amount was not deposited within the given time, Rajpal’s bail hearing would be postponed by one more day. However, the actor was able to deposit Rs 1.5 crore in the respondent’s bank account by 3 pm, after which he was granted bail. Rajpal had sought interim bail to attend his niece’s wedding, scheduled for February 19.

Also Read – Rajpal Yadav's wife Radha reacts to rumours of actor's release from prison; says film industry supportive: 'Can't reveal names, but…'

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor will hold a press conference and will address the cheque bounce case. After Rajpal had surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities in the cheque bounce case over a week ago, several prominent names from the Hindi film industry provided financial support to the actor. These included stars like Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, and others.

For the unversed, Rajpal had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The film flopped at the box office, and the actor was unable to pay back the amount. The legal battle continued over the years, resulting in the borrowed amount increasing to around Rs 9 crore. This eventually led the Delhi High Court to ask Rajpal to surrender in February this year.

