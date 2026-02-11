‘Rajpal Yadav’s house was like a langar for strugglers’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor

Bollywood rallies for Rajpal Yadav after his emotional surrender at Tihar Jail. From Sonu Sood’s work offers to Rao Inderjeet’s Rs 1.11cr aid -- inside the Rs 9 crore legal battle.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 09:26 AM IST
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav, who recently surrendered at Tihar Jail after being unable to clear dues in a cheque bounce case, has been receiving support from the film industry. The wave of solidarity was first sparked by actor Sonu Sood, who suggested that people offer Rajpal a signing amount for upcoming work to help him immediately and adjust it against future remuneration. Soon after, several others echoed similar sentiments and stepped forward to help.

Industry people step in to help Rajpal

As the news went viral, music composer Rao Inderjeet Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 1.11 crore for the actor’s family. In a video message, he said, “Through social media we got information about Rajpal Yadav’s suffering. My heart is extremely sad knowing this.”

 

Praising Rajpal’s honesty, Rao added, “He is so honest that he openly said, ‘I am going to jail, I have no money to pay.’” Calling him not just a great artist but also a genuine human being, Rao said it was a moral responsibility to stand by Rajpal and his family in such trying times. “On behalf of the Gem Tunes family, I am providing Rajpal Bhai legal aid of Rs 1,11,00,000 (One crore eleven lakh). The team is already engaged in the process,” he said, also sharing the actor’s bank details and urging others to contribute.

The appeal soon drew responses from other quarters as well. Politician Tej Pratap Yadav announced assistance of Rs 11 lakh. Singer Guru Randhawa, inspired by Sonu Sood’s post, took to Instagram and wrote, “Let’s all help our senior actor Rajpal Yadav sir. I will be transferring him an advance amount as a feature in one of my upcoming videos. Sonu Sood paaji, following what you started. Let’s all help and get him home safe. Waheguru.”

Actors and personalities such as KRK also extended monetary help to the actor.

‘Rajpal Yadav’s house was like a langar for strugglers’

Amid the developments, an old video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui speaking about Rajpal Yadav resurfaced online and struck a chord with many. In the clip, Nawazuddin says, “When Rajpal was getting good work, he would feed a lot of people. He supported us when we were struggling in the industry. Not once did he back out from helping. He has helped many struggling actors. His house was like a langar—anybody could walk in and eat. He jokes a lot, but in reality, he is a very sensitive human being.”

 

Why is Rajpal Yadav in Tihar Jail?

The case dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. Unfortunately, the film failed at the box office, leaving the actor struggling to repay the loan. This resulted in multiple cheque defaults and mounting debts.

In April 2018, Rajpal and his wife were convicted under the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced to six months’ imprisonment. Although appeals were filed, the legal battle dragged on for years. Meanwhile, the outstanding amount continued to mount due to interest, eventually reaching close to Rs 9 crore. This was largely due to Negotiable Instruments Act penalties and 15 years of compounding interest.

What Rajpal Yadav said before surrendering

Just before surrendering, the actor shared an emotional message with the media. “What should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other option. Sir, here we are all alone,” he said.

His words resonated deeply within the industry, prompting many to step forward and extend help, hoping to see the actor return home soon.

