‘Paisa unki marzi ka’: Rajpal Yadav’s desperate plea to Bollywood for work after walking out of jail

After his release from Tihar Jail, Rajpal Yadav reflects on surviving with positivity and appeals to the industry for meaningful roles.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 11:56 AM IST
Rajpal YadavRajpal Yadav was released from jail on Tuesday. (Photo: Instagram/Rajpal Yadav)
Make us preferred source on Google

Actor Rajpal Yadav was released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Tuesday after the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. Speaking after his release, the actor thanked supporters who stood by him during the difficult phase and made an appeal to the film industry, urging those who helped him earlier to support him once again with meaningful roles. He has also said that he will have a press conference soon.

In a conversation with India TV, Rajpal expressed gratitude for the love he has received throughout his journey in Indian cinema. “Thank you so much for your support. From children to people across generations, I have received immense love throughout my journey in Indian cinema, and I am deeply thankful to everyone for it,” he said.

Rajpal Yadav’s appeal to the film industry

He also thanked everyone for the overwhelming support he received on social media and from within the industry. Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and Sonu Sood were among those who extended support. His manager Goldie had confirmed to SCREEN that many Bollywood celebs had reached out to help the actor.

“I have grown because of every blessing. I thank those who supported me on social media, and I also thank those who analysed or criticised,” he said, adding that he was equally grateful to those who are not active online but wished him well.

Addressing members of the film fraternity, Rajpal made an appeal for future opportunities. He said that those who had helped him before should consider supporting him once more with roles that truly matter to him.

He said, “Jinhone madad ki hai wo ek aur madad kar dein, character meri marzi ka and paisa unki marzi ka (Those who have supported me earlier, I request them to help me once again with the roles I wish to do — the money can be as per their discretion).”

Rajpal Yadav to hold a press conference soon

In a conversation with PTI, the actor said that he will hold a press conference soon to share his side of the story. “All legal matters are before the High Court. As the case is sub judice, I do not wish to comment and I fully respect the court’s decisions. Within the next few days, we will hold a press conference and answer all questions honestly. Thank you to the media and to everyone across the country and Indian cinema for their love and support.”

Rajpal Yadav on his time in jail

Talking about his time in jail, Rajpal shared that after interacting with inmates, he felt that a section of them deserved another chance at life.

Story continues below this ad

“I would like to make a request to (Delhi chief minister) Rekha Gupta ji. Out of nearly 20,000 inmates in Tihar Jail, after hearing many of their stories, it felt to me that perhaps around 10 percent deserve another chance at life,” he said.

He noted that many prisoners had made a mistake once and had already spent years behind bars. “Among these 20,000 prisoners, there are some who made a mistake once and have been incarcerated for 10 years. If some of the harsher colonial-era rules could be eased, and if inmates were given another opportunity each year based on proper grading and research, I believe it would bring more positivity and help them reconnect with the mainstream.”

“There are thousands of people whom, after meeting, I felt that if I had to even argue on their behalf, I would do so. There were many young individuals too, and it seemed that if even 10 percent of them, after serving a certain lawful period, were given another chance at life, it could make a real difference,” he added.

Talking about his time inside, Rajpal said, “It’s a system in jail – I had to live within it and survive with positivity,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: Businessman who filed case against Rajpal Yadav says he ‘cried’ before the actor, urging him to return his money

Why was Rajpal Yadav in jail?

Rajpal had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed at the box office, he was unable to repay the amount, leading to a prolonged legal dispute that eventually increased the amount to around Rs 11 crore. In 2018, Rajpal and his wife Radha were convicted in cheque bounce cases and sentenced to six months in jail. The Delhi High Court had suspended his conviction in June 2024 to facilitate settlement discussions, but earlier this month declined to extend his surrender deadline, directing him to appear by February 4. He was granted bail on February 16, 2026.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
‘Paisa unki marzi ka’: Rajpal Yadav’s desperate plea to Bollywood for work after walking out of jail
Rajpal Yadav
Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend prays for Salim Khan's recovery: 'Heart sank when I read of hospitalisation'
Somy Ali prays for ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's father Salim Khan's health.
‘I felt ashamed’: Sidharth Malhotra’s emotional realisation about his mother’s sacrifices amid father’s long illness
Sidharth Malhotra
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
New Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve...'
Delhi scorpio accident
Delhi Scorpio accident: Sahil dreamt big... after death, acceptance letter arrives from University of Manchester
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Rajpal Yadav
‘Paisa unki marzi ka’: Rajpal Yadav’s desperate plea to Bollywood for work after walking out of jail
Logan Alexander Paul Pokèmon cards
Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul's record-breaking Pokémon card sale
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
drinking water
The ‘chai’ effect: Why dehydration makes your blood sugar look higher than it is
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Must Read
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
I am sure Yuvraj Singh would be proud that his namesake has created history, says Yuvraj Singh Samra's father
19-year-old Yuvraj became the youngest to score a hundred in an ICC World Cup — T20 or 50-overs. (PTI Photo)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
AWS, Yotta to support govt apps and services during peak demand with hybrid ‘Outposts’
The company said it is partnering with India’s Yotta Data Services to deploy AWS Outposts under the National Informatics Centre’s MeghRaj 2.0 cloud initiative.
The ‘chai’ effect: Why dehydration makes your blood sugar look higher than it is
drinking water
Advertisement
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement