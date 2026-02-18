‘Paisa unki marzi ka’: Rajpal Yadav’s desperate plea to Bollywood for work after walking out of jail

Actor Rajpal Yadav was released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Tuesday after the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. Speaking after his release, the actor thanked supporters who stood by him during the difficult phase and made an appeal to the film industry, urging those who helped him earlier to support him once again with meaningful roles. He has also said that he will have a press conference soon.

In a conversation with India TV, Rajpal expressed gratitude for the love he has received throughout his journey in Indian cinema. “Thank you so much for your support. From children to people across generations, I have received immense love throughout my journey in Indian cinema, and I am deeply thankful to everyone for it,” he said.

Rajpal Yadav’s appeal to the film industry

He also thanked everyone for the overwhelming support he received on social media and from within the industry. Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and Sonu Sood were among those who extended support. His manager Goldie had confirmed to SCREEN that many Bollywood celebs had reached out to help the actor.

“I have grown because of every blessing. I thank those who supported me on social media, and I also thank those who analysed or criticised,” he said, adding that he was equally grateful to those who are not active online but wished him well.

Addressing members of the film fraternity, Rajpal made an appeal for future opportunities. He said that those who had helped him before should consider supporting him once more with roles that truly matter to him.

He said, “Jinhone madad ki hai wo ek aur madad kar dein, character meri marzi ka and paisa unki marzi ka (Those who have supported me earlier, I request them to help me once again with the roles I wish to do — the money can be as per their discretion).”

Rajpal Yadav to hold a press conference soon

In a conversation with PTI, the actor said that he will hold a press conference soon to share his side of the story. “All legal matters are before the High Court. As the case is sub judice, I do not wish to comment and I fully respect the court’s decisions. Within the next few days, we will hold a press conference and answer all questions honestly. Thank you to the media and to everyone across the country and Indian cinema for their love and support.”

VIDEO | After HC suspends sentence in cheque bounce cases, Actor Rajpal Yadav says, “All legal matters are before the High Court. As the case is sub judice, I do not wish to comment and I fully respect the court’s decisions. Within the next few days, we will hold a press… pic.twitter.com/uZZvICXEcy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2026

Rajpal Yadav on his time in jail

Talking about his time in jail, Rajpal shared that after interacting with inmates, he felt that a section of them deserved another chance at life.

“I would like to make a request to (Delhi chief minister) Rekha Gupta ji. Out of nearly 20,000 inmates in Tihar Jail, after hearing many of their stories, it felt to me that perhaps around 10 percent deserve another chance at life,” he said.

He noted that many prisoners had made a mistake once and had already spent years behind bars. “Among these 20,000 prisoners, there are some who made a mistake once and have been incarcerated for 10 years. If some of the harsher colonial-era rules could be eased, and if inmates were given another opportunity each year based on proper grading and research, I believe it would bring more positivity and help them reconnect with the mainstream.”

“There are thousands of people whom, after meeting, I felt that if I had to even argue on their behalf, I would do so. There were many young individuals too, and it seemed that if even 10 percent of them, after serving a certain lawful period, were given another chance at life, it could make a real difference,” he added.

Talking about his time inside, Rajpal said, “It’s a system in jail – I had to live within it and survive with positivity,” he said.

Why was Rajpal Yadav in jail?

Rajpal had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed at the box office, he was unable to repay the amount, leading to a prolonged legal dispute that eventually increased the amount to around Rs 11 crore. In 2018, Rajpal and his wife Radha were convicted in cheque bounce cases and sentenced to six months in jail. The Delhi High Court had suspended his conviction in June 2024 to facilitate settlement discussions, but earlier this month declined to extend his surrender deadline, directing him to appear by February 4. He was granted bail on February 16, 2026.