Rajpal Yadav’s dance at his niece’s wedding after his release from Tihar Jail is unmissable, fans call it ‘celebration of freedom’. Watch

Rajpal Yadav’s dance video from his niece’s wedding is going viral on social media. The actor was recently released from Tihar Jail on interim bail in connection with a cheque-bounce case.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 04:46 PM IST
Rajpal Yadav's dance video at niece's wedding goes viral after release from Tihar jailRajpal Yadav's dance video at niece's wedding goes viral after release from Tihar jail
Rajpal Yadav has been in the news in connection with a cheque-bounce case, for which he surrendered at Tihar Jail. The actor was granted interim bail and released from custody on Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court for the next hearing on March 18. Following his release, Rajpal travelled to Uttar Pradesh to attend his niece’s wedding. A video of him dancing at the celebration has since gone viral on social media, with several fans describing his exuberant performance as a “celebration of freedom.”

In the clip, Rajpal can be seen dancing his heart out at his niece’s mehndi ceremony. Dressed in a beige kurta and lungi, he grooved on Salman Khan’s popular track “Teri Chunnariya Dil Le Gayi.” His wife Radha Yadav and other family members also joined him.

Soon after the moment from the event surfaced on social media, fans flooded the comments section with various jokes, connecting the happy dance to his release from Tihar jail. “Maybe his next loan was also approved,” a fan wrote. Another user commented, “Celebration of freedom!!” “He knows that the case isn’t closed, right?” a person questioned.

ALSO READ | Businessman who filed case against Rajpal Yadav says he ‘cried’ before the actor, urging him to return his money

After his release from jail, Rajpal Yadav shared an Instagram post to thank everyone for their support during the difficult period. In a conversation with PTI, he said that there should be “designated smoking areas inside jails, similar to facilities at railway stations and airports. My advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay will officially respond to all legal questions. I want to increase my earnings, not change my currency.”

During a conversation with ETimes, the actor avoided discussing details of the cheque bounce case, but opened up about spending more than a week in jail. “I was eating the same food that was made for everyone,” adding, “I have had at least 10 films a year. Why would anyone work with me if I was a fraud? I have faith that everyone is with me.”

