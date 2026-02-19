Rajpal Yadav’s dance at his niece’s wedding after his release from Tihar Jail is unmissable, fans call it ‘celebration of freedom’. Watch

Rajpal Yadav has been in the news in connection with a cheque-bounce case, for which he surrendered at Tihar Jail. The actor was granted interim bail and released from custody on Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court for the next hearing on March 18. Following his release, Rajpal travelled to Uttar Pradesh to attend his niece’s wedding. A video of him dancing at the celebration has since gone viral on social media, with several fans describing his exuberant performance as a “celebration of freedom.”

In the clip, Rajpal can be seen dancing his heart out at his niece’s mehndi ceremony. Dressed in a beige kurta and lungi, he grooved on Salman Khan’s popular track “Teri Chunnariya Dil Le Gayi.” His wife Radha Yadav and other family members also joined him.