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Rajpal Yadav married wife Radha at 18, her parents rejected him over 13 year age gap: ‘She completed her studies after marriage’
Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha Yadav spoke about their love story and how they married each other despite having a 13 year age gap.
Rajpal Yadav is slowly getting back into the groove after getting bail in the cheque bounce case. While the case goes on, the actor has resumed his professional commitments, and in a recent interaction, he and his wife Radha Yadav spoke about their love story and how they married each other despite having a 13-year age gap. This is Rajpal’s second marriage.
Speaking to Curly Tales, Radha said, “I am from Canada. So, he was shooting for the film The Hero there. We met through a common friend. We developed a friendship and he also came to my home and met my parents. We didn’t know at that time that we would get married. We were then in a long distance relationship for 10 months. In 2003, I came to India and we got married.”
Radha admitted that her parents were against their marriage because of the age gap between them. “My parents didn’t agree easily because we had an age gap of 13.5 years. We have been married for 23 years now,” she said.
Radha was also very young when she married Rajpal, but the actor ensured that she completed her education after marriage. Sharing the same, Rajpal said, “I made her complete her education after marriage.” Radha spoke about the same, she said, “I got married when I was 18 years old, and I told him that I want to finish my degree and I wanted to study. I really liked interior designing at that time, so I have studied in London for one year and for one year in Dubai after marriage.”
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Rajpal spoke in an affectionate manner for his wife and shared that he only wears clothes that she buys for him, even if she has to shop in the kids section. “In the last 23 years, I have only worn clothes that have been bought by Radha.”
Rajpal recalled an incident when he first went shopping with his wife after marriage, and he couldn’t find his size of clothes in Canada. Radha then took him to the kids section. “In 10 minutes, Radha got 12 pair of clothes for me, and I asked her ‘where did you get them?’ because they fit me well, and she told me that she shopped from the kids section for me.”
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