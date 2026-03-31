Rajpal Yadav married wife Radha at 18, her parents rejected him over 13 year age gap: ‘She completed her studies after marriage’

Rajpal Yadav is slowly getting back into the groove after getting bail in the cheque bounce case. While the case goes on, the actor has resumed his professional commitments, and in a recent interaction, he and his wife Radha Yadav spoke about their love story and how they married each other despite having a 13-year age gap. This is Rajpal’s second marriage.

Speaking to Curly Tales, Radha said, “I am from Canada. So, he was shooting for the film The Hero there. We met through a common friend. We developed a friendship and he also came to my home and met my parents. We didn’t know at that time that we would get married. We were then in a long distance relationship for 10 months. In 2003, I came to India and we got married.”