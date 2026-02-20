‘One step at a time’: Rajpal Yadav, wife Radha open up about the legal battle, expresses gratitude to everyone who reached out

Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha did not disclose the names of the industry colleagues who helped settle the loan amount, but they expressed deep gratitude for the goodwill and support they received.

Rajpal YadavRajpal Yadav and his wife Radha Yadav open up about how they are facing tough times together, standing strong as a single unit.
Rajpal Yadav, who was granted bail earlier this week in a cheque bounce case, travelled to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Radha Yadav, to attend his niece’s wedding. Since the celebrations began, several clips from the event have gone viral, capturing the actor immersed in the festivities. And now, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, the couple opened up about the challenges they have recently faced and how they are navigating them together.

Radha reflected on their current approach to the legal proceedings, noting that while Rajpal has secured interim bail, the matter is far from resolved. She said they are taking it “one step at a time.”

Recalling his time in jail, Rajpal shared, “The most difficult part was being away from my family. Beyond that, I accepted the routine. I would wake up early and focus on breathing exercises and maintaining mental balance.” On the ongoing legal process, he added, “This matter has been ongoing for many years. I believed it was right to handle it legally.” Radha further explained, “Every possible legal and respectful option was explored. Sometimes resolution is not just about willingness, it also depends on timing.”

Speaking about embracing happier moments following his release, Rajpal Yadav said, “After my release, I went straight to my niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur and was grateful to be with my family. Being around loved ones in that moment meant a great deal after a difficult phase.”

Although the couple did not name the industry colleagues who assisted in settling the loan amount, Rajpal expressed heartfelt gratitude: “I am grateful for the love and goodwill I have received. What stayed with me most during this phase was the faith of people: audiences, colleagues, and well-wishers. For someone like me, respect, time, and being heard matter more than anything else.”

Radha added, “Support, when it comes, is received with gratitude. Many people reached out with concern and encouragement. We are thankful for every gesture, whether public or private.”

Also Read | Businessman who filed case against Rajpal Yadav says he ‘cried’ before the actor, urging him to return his money

Rajpal Yadav also opened up about returning to work, saying, “Work schedules may fluctuate temporarily but I will resume work gradually and responsibly. Acting has been my life for many years, and I remain committed to it.”

