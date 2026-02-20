‘One step at a time’: Rajpal Yadav, wife Radha open up about the legal battle, expresses gratitude to everyone who reached out

Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha Yadav open up about how they are facing tough times together, standing strong as a single unit.

Rajpal Yadav, who was granted bail earlier this week in a cheque bounce case, travelled to Uttar Pradesh with his wife, Radha Yadav, to attend his niece’s wedding. Since the celebrations began, several clips from the event have gone viral, capturing the actor immersed in the festivities. And now, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, the couple opened up about the challenges they have recently faced and how they are navigating them together.

Radha reflected on their current approach to the legal proceedings, noting that while Rajpal has secured interim bail, the matter is far from resolved. She said they are taking it “one step at a time.”