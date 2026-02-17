Rajpal Yadav walks out of prison after receiving interim bail till March 18, says ‘Thank you High Court for giving me a chance to share my side of the story’

Rajpal Yadav received interim bail after he reportedly deposited Rs 1.5 crore into the complainant's bank account, as per an earlier direction.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 05:40 PM IST
Rajpal Yadav received interim bail after he reportedly deposited Rs 1.5 crore into the complainant's bank account, as per an earlier direction.Rajpal Yadav gets interim bail until March 18.
Make us preferred source on Google

After spending 10 days in Tihar Jail in connection with cheque-bounce cases, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav finally walked out of the prison on Tuesday, albeit his release is temporary. On Monday, the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail until March 18, when the next hearing is scheduled, after Rajpal deposited Rs 1.5 crore into the complainant’s bank account, as per an earlier direction. However, the court has reportedly directed him to surrender his passport and not to leave the country without permission.

Following his release from prison, Rajpal spoke to the media and said, “I have been in this profession, in Bollywood for 30 years. Every single person in this country is with me that’s why I have been here for so long. Every person in Bollywood is with me; every person of this country whether a child, young or old is with me. I have attended every single hearing of the court and I will continue to do so. I am receiving so much love on social media. I have a relationship with the 150 crore people of this country. Thank you High Court, you gave me a chance to share my side of the story.”

Also Read – Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer claims complainant wants jail over money, despite Rs 40 cr property surrender: ‘Malicious intent’

After the Delhi HC permitted the temporary release of Rajpal Yadav from jail in cheque bounce cases, the actor’s brother Chandrapal Yadav told IANS on Monday, “We have no complaints. Whatever days we had, our good days are yet to come. That is all we will say for now.” It may be mentioned here that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star had sought the suspension of his sentence on the grounds of a marriage in his family on February 19.

Rajpal’s other brother, Sripal Yadav, also reacted to the actor’s release. “If he could not come, then what would be the meaning of the wedding? Yes, he is the main attraction of the family. In a wedding, all the crowd and everything, the main thing happens because of him. All the preparations were already done, and everything was completed. But suddenly this happened, and he was thinking he would not be able to go. Now he is coming. We are very, very thankful to God. All of you supported us. There is a lot of happiness in the whole family now. About the case and everything, he himself will tell you,” he told NDTV. Sripal added, “There cannot be a bigger relief than this. If he had not been there, there would have been no fun at all. Everything would have felt useless.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
salim khan hospitalised
Aman Gupta warns Shark Tank pitchers 'game over kar dunga' if he doesn't speak the truth
Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India Season 5
Seyon teaser: Kamal Haasan hands over 'Virumaandi' baton to Sivakarthikeyan
Seyon teaser: According to the makers, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer will blend rooted emotions, mass appeal, and wholesome entertainment for audiences across generations.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Delhi accident
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of Delhi man mowed down by minor
bangladesh live updates
Live: Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on track for March 19 release.
Will BMC blacklisting Aditya Dhar's studio delay Dhurandhar 2's March 19 release? Jio Studios responds, legal loophole emerges
salim khan hospitalised
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Bengaluru founder AI Impact Summit
Bengaluru founder stranded outside own booth as crowds swarm India AI Impact Summit: ‘May set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe’
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
Glenn Phillips (76 off 36) and Rachin Ravindra (59 off 39) took them out of the hole and put them into the Super 8’s phase with unbeaten fifties. (PTI Photo)
T20 World Cup 2026: Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra outshine Yuvraj Singh Samra’s 110 to seal New Zealand’s Super 8 berth
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Bhagyashree Himalaya
Bhagyashree on how she and husband Himalaya Dassani care and support each other: 'Woh mere paiir dabaate hai'
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Must Read
Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 former captains urging Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with 'immediate medical attention'
Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among 14 international captains who have urged the Pakistan government to provide Imran Khan with immediate medical assistance. (Express archive photo by Mohan Bane 9/3/1996)
T20 World Cup 2026: Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra outshine Yuvraj Singh Samra’s 110 to seal New Zealand’s Super 8 berth
Glenn Phillips (76 off 36) and Rachin Ravindra (59 off 39) took them out of the hole and put them into the Super 8’s phase with unbeaten fifties. (PTI Photo)
Meet Canada's Yuvraj Singh Samra, who is named after Yuvraj Singh and became the youngest-ever to score a T20 World Cup century
Like Yuvraj, Samra is tall and bats left-handed. (PTI Photo)
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
ChatGPT gets a security boost with lockdown mode and risk warnings
lockdown mode tightly limits how ChatGPT interacts with external systems.(File Photo)
Bhagyashree on how she and husband Himalaya Dassani care and support each other: 'Woh mere paiir dabaate hai'
Bhagyashree Himalaya
Advertisement
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement