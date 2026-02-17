Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Rajpal Yadav walks out of prison after receiving interim bail till March 18, says ‘Thank you High Court for giving me a chance to share my side of the story’
Rajpal Yadav received interim bail after he reportedly deposited Rs 1.5 crore into the complainant's bank account, as per an earlier direction.
After spending 10 days in Tihar Jail in connection with cheque-bounce cases, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav finally walked out of the prison on Tuesday, albeit his release is temporary. On Monday, the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail until March 18, when the next hearing is scheduled, after Rajpal deposited Rs 1.5 crore into the complainant’s bank account, as per an earlier direction. However, the court has reportedly directed him to surrender his passport and not to leave the country without permission.
Following his release from prison, Rajpal spoke to the media and said, “I have been in this profession, in Bollywood for 30 years. Every single person in this country is with me that’s why I have been here for so long. Every person in Bollywood is with me; every person of this country whether a child, young or old is with me. I have attended every single hearing of the court and I will continue to do so. I am receiving so much love on social media. I have a relationship with the 150 crore people of this country. Thank you High Court, you gave me a chance to share my side of the story.”
#WATCH | Delhi: Actor Rajpal Yadav from Tihar Jail after he was granted interim bail in a cheque bounce case by the High Court
He says, “I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027. People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me… The way the… pic.twitter.com/Zg1sYtzB0q
— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026
After the Delhi HC permitted the temporary release of Rajpal Yadav from jail in cheque bounce cases, the actor’s brother Chandrapal Yadav told IANS on Monday, “We have no complaints. Whatever days we had, our good days are yet to come. That is all we will say for now.” It may be mentioned here that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star had sought the suspension of his sentence on the grounds of a marriage in his family on February 19.
Rajpal’s other brother, Sripal Yadav, also reacted to the actor’s release. “If he could not come, then what would be the meaning of the wedding? Yes, he is the main attraction of the family. In a wedding, all the crowd and everything, the main thing happens because of him. All the preparations were already done, and everything was completed. But suddenly this happened, and he was thinking he would not be able to go. Now he is coming. We are very, very thankful to God. All of you supported us. There is a lot of happiness in the whole family now. About the case and everything, he himself will tell you,” he told NDTV. Sripal added, “There cannot be a bigger relief than this. If he had not been there, there would have been no fun at all. Everything would have felt useless.”
