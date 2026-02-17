Rajpal Yadav walks out of prison after receiving interim bail till March 18, says ‘Thank you High Court for giving me a chance to share my side of the story’

After spending 10 days in Tihar Jail in connection with cheque-bounce cases, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav finally walked out of the prison on Tuesday, albeit his release is temporary. On Monday, the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail until March 18, when the next hearing is scheduled, after Rajpal deposited Rs 1.5 crore into the complainant’s bank account, as per an earlier direction. However, the court has reportedly directed him to surrender his passport and not to leave the country without permission.

Following his release from prison, Rajpal spoke to the media and said, “I have been in this profession, in Bollywood for 30 years. Every single person in this country is with me that’s why I have been here for so long. Every person in Bollywood is with me; every person of this country whether a child, young or old is with me. I have attended every single hearing of the court and I will continue to do so. I am receiving so much love on social media. I have a relationship with the 150 crore people of this country. Thank you High Court, you gave me a chance to share my side of the story.”