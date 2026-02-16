Rajpal Yadav to walk out of Tihar jail after getting interim bail in Rs 9 cr cheque bounce case

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in the cheque bounce case. The actor, who had been lodged in Tihar Jail for over a week, has been granted interim bail till March 18.

During the previous hearing on Monday, the court had asked Rajpal to deposit Rs 1.5 crore by 3 pm in order to be granted bail. Following the order, the actor’s counsel informed the court that the amount of Rs 1.5 crore had been deposited in the respondent’s bank account. However, the court also directed the actor to remain present either in person or through video conferencing on the next date of hearing.

The court had made it clear that if the actor fails to deposit the demanded amount within the given deadline, his bail plea hearing would be postponed to Tuesday. However, Rajpal deposited the amount on time, which resulted in him being granted interim bail. The actor had sought interim bail to attend his niece’s wedding, scheduled for February 19.

This development comes after several prominent names from the Hindi film industry rallied to provide financial support to Rajpal. Some of these include Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, and others.

On Monday, Sonu Sood took to X to express his support for the actor and prayed for his release. He wrote, “Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves. He’s a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let’s not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right. 🙏”

Meanwhile, speaking to SCREEN, Yadav’s manager Goldie said, “A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan—he too reached out. Ratan Jain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated.”

For the unversed, Rajpal had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. However, the film turned out to be a massive flop, leading to the actor struggling to repay the loan. In April 2018, the court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, after seven cheques issued to the complainant were dishonoured. The legal battle continued over the years, and in February this year, the Delhi High Court asked Rajpal to surrender, as the amount he had borrowed had reportedly increased to Rs 9 crore.