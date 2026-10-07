‘Lost Rs 250 cr in 13 years’: Rajpal Yadav to SC, hints at film on cheque-bounce cases

In a relief for Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 7, reportedly accepted his proposal to pay his dues in a long-running series of cheque-bounce cases by selling off his ancestral property. The apex court gave him a breather after he produced demand drafts worth Rs 1.15 crore, as mandated by its last order.

During the hearing, Rajpal informed a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that he has found a prospective buyer for his ancestral property, who will deposit Rs 85 lakh in the court registry by Monday, October 12, news agency PTI reported.

The latest development comes two days after the court came down heavily on the actor for failing to comply with the “last opportunity” it had offered him on September 15.

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Supreme Court grants conditional relief to Rajpal Yadav

Pointing out that it is not satisfied with Rajpal’s conduct, the apex court remarked that it was only giving him breathing time. “We are not satisfied with this. This conduct does not satisfy us… Consider that we are neither impressed by your bona fides nor the merits of the case. We are only giving the accommodation in order to give equitable relief to the complainant,” Justice Bagchi reportedly told him.

Rajpal was present in court and addressed the bench, “I have worked on some 200 to 250 films. Over the last 13 years, I have also incurred losses amounting to Rs 200-250 crore. I suffered a loss with Ata Pata Laapata (2012). Rs 17 crore went down the drain… Send me wherever and whenever you wish; I am ready… I could not earn a rupee.”

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He added, “A press conference was held against me. My film was stalled. It was supposed to be released in 1,200 theatres, yet it couldn’t be released in even a single one. The movie couldn’t be released in even one theatre.”

CJI’s advice to Rajpal Yadav

In response, CJI Surya Kant advised him, “Is there a new movie coming out? Make a good movie and entertain people again; that will help rebuild your image. We have some lawyers here who are also good actors — why not make a movie featuring them?”

Yadav responded, “Sir, 2010 se 2026 tak jo hua, uska title bhi humne socha hai, Solah Sawan Jhel Ke (Sir, I have even thought of a title for everything that happened from 2010 to 2026: Solah Sawan Jhel Ke),” he said, hinting at making a film on the cheque bounce case.

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In its order, the court reportedly said, “The petitioner has finally brought demand drafts in the sum of Rs 1.15 crore, which shall be deposited with the registry during the course of the day. As regards Rs 85 lakh, the petitioner claims that the prospective buyer of his property is present in Court. Anant Prakash Yadav is present in Court and he is willing to pay a sum of Rs 85 lakh. He is willing to deposit the sum of Rs 85 lakh by way of demand draft with the registry on Monday. On doing so, we will give him specific conditional relief on day-to-day terms.”

An overview of the 2010 financial dispute behind the case

For the unversed, the legal dispute stems from a 2010 financial agreement in which Rajpal Yadav received Rs 5 crore from the complainant to finance his movie Ata Pata Laapata, which marked his directorial debut. The parties reached an agreement in 2012 that the actor, his wife, and their company would repay around Rs 11 crore, including interest.

In 2013, Rajpal allegedly tendered seven cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each towards the settlement of the financial assistance of Rs 5 crore. The cheques were, however, dishonoured.