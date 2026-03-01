Rajpal Yadav to release two-minute clips of Ata Pata Laapata amid cheque-bounce row; reveals why he didn’t approach industry for help

In an exclusive interview, Rajpal Yadav gave a detailed account of the cheque-bounce controversy and revealed that he will not sell his film to anyone.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
7 min readMumbaiMar 1, 2026 02:29 PM IST
Rajpal Yadav on cheque bounce controversyRajpal Yadav talks about cheque bounce controversy and Ata Pata Laapata. (Photo: Rajpal Yadav/ Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

In February, actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with a 2012 cheque-bounce case. The matter dates back to his maiden production venture, Ata Pata Laapata, for which he had secured Rs 5 crore in funding from businessman Madhav Gopal. In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Rajpal maintained that the case does not involve fraud or a loan default, but stems from what he described as Madhav’s “bad intentions.” He alleged that the businessman repeatedly altered the terms of their agreement, which he claims to have accommodated. Rajpal further stated that Madhav subsequently obtained a stay order from the High Court on the film’s release, jeopardising his debut production.

Rajpal Yadav reveals what exactly happened between him and Madhav Gopal

Rajpal Yadav, who held a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, revealed how he was falsely framed by Madhav Gopal. He also shared that on September 22, 2011, when Rajpal launched Ata Pata Laapata’s music with Amitabh Bachchan, one of his investors, Madhav, got upset over not being present. On September 23, the two argued, which Rajpal could sense was a problem. Sharing the incident in detail, Rajpal said, “It all started in 2005. I had a friend called Mithilesh Kumar who used to keep visiting me in Mumbai. I was busy with cinema. In 2008, there was a recession in India. I had 10-12 films on the floor, and all of them got delayed. There was a six-month-long strike, everyone was out of work, money was stuck in the market, so our group decided to make something with theater artists. We decided to make a film called Ataa Pataa Lapataa.”

Also Read: ‘I have Rs 1200 crore worth of work’: Rajpal Yadav claims complainant in cheque bounce case refused property papers, wanted him jailed

“Mithilesh had been telling me for 4-5 years that he wanted to invest, and he offered it 25 times. In 2010, when I went to my village, Mithilesh mediated between me and Madhav Gopalji. I asked him to come to Mumbai and see everything; he came down and saw 70 percent of the film that was made. That evening, he offered to invest Rs 5 crore. Then he suggested doing a package with me, where, in return for Rs 5 crore, he wanted Rs 8 crores repaid after the film was released. I agreed, and an agreement was made in July 2010; later, two more agreements were made at a gap of six months,” the actor addded.

He continued, “And before the film could be released, he brought a stay order on it, despite his payment date being February of next year. He stopped the release in the high court; however, the court allowed me to release the film, and I gave him post-dated cheques. But just when we were promoting the film, he hosted a press conference in Mumbai, calling me a fraud and accusing me of cheating him. PVR was supposed to release the film, and Amitabh Bachchan had come for the music launch. More than 20 people had invested in the film; I had invested Rs 10-12 crore, but I never understood his intention behind giving Rs 5 crore.”

‘Within 24 hours, Ata Pata Laapata was out of theaters’

Rajpal Yadav shared how Madhav Gopal’s accusations destroyed Ata Pata Laapata, in which 10-12 people had invested. He shared, “One day after the music launch, issues began, and he destroyed the film one day before it was supposed to release. At the high court, he showed that I had taken a loan. At the press conference, he tagged me as a fraud and set a narrative that the entire industry was against me. That time, we had booked 1000-1200 screens across PVR, but it wasn’t able to release in even 200 screens. I even shifted the film’s release date from October to November. Within 24 hours, the film was out of theatres, and it was put on the back burner. I got permission to sell the film after a year, who would have taken it after so long?”

Rajpal shared that he doesn’t intend to sell the film, but rather release 50-100 clips of it on social media. “To date, we have not sold the film’s satellite rights. I also don’t know if I will sell it to an OTT platform. But now that people know about it, I am getting 2-minute-long clips cut. The shooting went on for 76 days, and you will see how much money went behind it. We didn’t bring 2500 people through CGI; they were real artistes who shot at Film City. I just want everyone to see if the money was spent on the film or not. A total of 20-22 crore went into producing the film. I had mortgaged my land and taken a loan from the bank. But Rs 5 crore put Rs 20-22 crore at stake. Even if he was angry, he should have let the film be released, but he didn’t let that happen; his intentions were bad. There were 200 artistes in that film,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Sharing how other investors reacted to this issue, Rajpal said, “Others who had invested in the film also faced issues because of me; they couldn’t get their money back. Whatever I earned, went behind this. Some of them have not asked me for the money to date, some were paid back, some supported, and some got hassled, but in a syndicate of 25 people, one person’s Rs 5 crore put everyone in trouble.”

Also Read | ‘He wants me to fall at his feet’: Rajpal Yadav interrupted by lawyer as he calls the Rs 5 cr deal ‘ghar ka maamla’

‘Why would I have asked for help from the industry?’

Despite going through a difficult phase, Rajpal Yadav was never out of work. In fact, he continued to play key roles in several blockbuster films. This raises the question: why was he unable to repay the money over 15 years?

Addressing this, Rajpal claimed that although he was willing to settle the dues, Madhav Gopal was intent on sending him to jail.

He said, “You should ask this of the opposition people. Why would a man who has raw materials worth Rs 5 crore lying on his village land for his home to be made, why would he not be able to pay Rs 5 crore?”

Story continues below this ad

Sharing why he didn’t seek help from the industry earlier, Rajpal added, “Why would I have asked for help from the industry? I am a self-sufficient man. I have my means of livelihood sorted for life in my village, Shajahanpur. I wanted to help the industry, and the industry has been helping me for the last 25 years. Had they not given me awards or films, it would be different. The entire industry is like a family. I have been here for 25 to 30 years, and I wish to be around for another 500 years.”

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav has several major films in the pipeline and has also announced his digital debut. He recently launched his YouTube channel too.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
facebook
twitter
instagram

Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 01: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments