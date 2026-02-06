Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail after HC refuses deadline extension in cheque-bounce cases

By: PTI
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 09:16 AM IST
Rajpal Yadav arrestActor Rajpal Yadav has surrendered before the Tihar Jail.
Actor Rajpal Yadav on Thursday surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities here, after the Delhi High Court refused to extend the deadline in connection with his conviction in cheque-bounce cases. “He surrendered before the jail authorities at 4 pm on Thursday. Now the jail authorities will follow the standard operating procedure,” a jail source said.

The high court on Wednesday refused to extend the deadline given to Yadav for surrendering to the jail authorities. The counsel for Yadav, who was on February 2 directed to surrender by 4 pm on Wednesday, had told the court that the actor had arranged a sum of Rs 50 lakh and sought one more week to make the payment.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however, rejected Yadav’s application seeking extension of time to surrender, saying there was no ground to grant him the relief.

The court’s proceedings came on revision petitions by Yadav and his wife challenging a 2019 decision of a sessions court, which upheld their conviction by a magisterial court here in the cheque-bounce cases in April 2018.

In June 2024, the high court had temporarily suspended his conviction, subject to him adopting “sincere and genuine measures” to explore the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement with the opposite party.

The magisterial court had sentenced him to undergo six months’ imprisonment.

At that time, Yadav’s counsel had said it was a genuine transaction to finance the production of a movie, which bombed at the box office, resulting in huge financial losses.

In the order passed on February 2, while directing him to surrender by 4 pm on February 4, the high court had observed that Yadav’s conduct deserved to be deprecated as he repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

The court had noted that Yadav was required to make payment of Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him and directed that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General of the high court be released in favour of the complainant.

In October 2025, two demand drafts of Rs 75 lakh were deposited with the Registrar General and an amount of Rs 9 crore remained payable, it noted in the order.

