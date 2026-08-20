Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Rajpal Yadav claims he suffered Rs 250 crore loss in 13 years: ‘Nobody can buy me’
Rajpal Yadav has claimed that he suffered losses of Rs 250 crore from 2013-2026.
Rajpal Yadav has claimed that he suffered losses of Rs 250 crore in the last 13 years. The actor has been embroiled in a cheque-bounce case since 2013, and has also served jail terms on multiple occasions with regard to the case. Now, the actor has, once again, denied the allegations made against him in the cheque bounce case and said that “nobody can buy him.”
Speaking to ANI, the actor said, “From 2013 to 2016, I have suffered a personal loss of Rs 200-250 crore. I am saying this from my heart. I missed at least 50 of my tours abroad. And whatever fees I should have been getting was reduced. For instance, instead of Rs 100, I got Rs 10. I have never gotten into these things. I am a student of the arts. I chase perfection in my art. Fees will come running behind.”
Speaking about his debts, the actor shared, “Whosoever I owe money to, I have cleared it… or I will clear it. Even if I have borrowed from 200 people, I have paid them and if I haven’t, the money will reach their house.” He then called himself “responsible” and said, “Nobody can buy me out for Rs 5 crore or even Rs 250 crore. I am with the arts since childhood. Money can’t buy me.”
In the same conversation, Rajpal went on to claim that his financial challenges cannot define his entire career or existence as an actor. “I still have 500 people clicking selfies with me at airports,” he said. He also claimed that he was never “lost” and will prove the same to the world.
ALSO READ | ‘Can’t show myself murdering someone’: Rhea Chakraborty defends herself on The Traitors 2
In July, the Delhi High Court upheld the conviction and sentence of actor Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha, in multiple cheque-bounce cases arising from a financial dispute with Murli Projects Pvt Ltd.
According to the judgment, Rajpal repeatedly sought time to arrange funds and, both personally and through his senior counsel, assured the court on several occasions that he would repay the complainant. Relying on these assurances, the court granted him repeated adjournments and extended protection by suspending his sentence. However, the court found that despite being given multiple opportunities over a considerable period, Yadav failed to honour the undertakings made before it. The court eventually directed him to surrender before the jail authorities.
In February, when the actor surrendered at Tihar Jail, claiming that he had no money and friends, several actors, including Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, announced financial help for him. However, the dispute is yet to be settled.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05