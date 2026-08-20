Rajpal Yadav claims he suffered Rs 250 crore loss in 13 years: ‘Nobody can buy me’

Rajpal Yadav has claimed that he suffered losses of Rs 250 crore in the last 13 years. The actor has been embroiled in a cheque-bounce case since 2013, and has also served jail terms on multiple occasions with regard to the case. Now, the actor has, once again, denied the allegations made against him in the cheque bounce case and said that “nobody can buy him.”

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, “From 2013 to 2016, I have suffered a personal loss of Rs 200-250 crore. I am saying this from my heart. I missed at least 50 of my tours abroad. And whatever fees I should have been getting was reduced. For instance, instead of Rs 100, I got Rs 10. I have never gotten into these things. I am a student of the arts. I chase perfection in my art. Fees will come running behind.”