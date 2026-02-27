Rajpal Yadav spotted on the set of Akshay Kumar’s Wheel of Fortune; recreates scene from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Watch

Rajpal Yadav, who is currently out on bail in connection with a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, has resumed work commitments after attending his niece’s wedding. The actor was recently spotted on the set of Akshay Kumar’s Wheel of Fortune, alongside Ekta Kapoor and Wamiqa Gabbi. Several photos and videos from the shoot have since surfaced online.

In one clip, Rajpal is seen warmly interacting with the paparazzi on set. He smiled, posed for pictures, and even reacted playfully when photographers shouted “paani” — a nod to his popular scene from the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Rajpal Yadav made headlines earlier when he surrendered at Tihar Jail, citing his inability to repay a loan he had taken in 2012. Rajpal had reportedly borrowed Rs 5 crore to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Lapata. After the film underperformed at the box office, he struggled to repay the amount, which eventually escalated to approximately Rs 9 crore with interest.

His surrender — despite having worked consistently in the industry for nearly three decades — sparked a wider debate about the financial realities and pay disparities faced by character actors in Bollywood. Several members of the film fraternity, including actors, singers, and music composers, reportedly stepped forward to extend financial support.

Rajpal Yadav’s manager, Goldie, spoke to SCREEN and revealed the overwhelming support the actor has received from the industry.

“A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan — he too reached out. Ratan Nain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated,” he said.