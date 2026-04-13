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Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on the Shah Rukh Khan miscommunication that cost him titular role in Billu
Actor Rajpal Yadav recently recalled being replaced with Irrfan in Billu and turning down a role in Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om.
Rajpal Yadav recently completed 25 years in the Indian film industry. After starting his career with Ram Gopal Varma‘s Jungle in 2000, the actor went on to deliver many hits in nearly three decades. However, his journey did not come with its own ups and downs. In a recent interview, Rajpal recalled being replaced in Billu (2009) by late actor Irrfan. He also opened up about having a miscommunication with Shah Rukh Khan, after he unknowingly passed on a role in his film, Om Shanti Om (2007).
During a candid chat with Times Now, he revealed turning down a role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, that too unknowingly. He met the superstar years later, on the sets of Priyadarshan’s 2009 movie Billu, where he clarified the miscommunication. “Juhi Chawla’s brother Bobby Chawla would look after the production of the film. In the evening, he told me to meet Bhai (Shah Rukh Khan). He said that SRK loves me a lot. I told him that I met him in the afternoon only. He told me that there is some issue,” he shared.
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The actor continued, “Bobby told me that I said no to a role in Om Shanti Om due to a time issue. I didn’t have any idea about it. I was presented negatively in front of Shah Rukh bhai. There was a miscommunication between us. However, he didn’t keep it in his mind and hugged me tightly on Billu’s set. He is a fantastic actor. He has worked in theatre, TV and films. He is a complete actor.”
In the same interview, Rajpal was also asked if he ever regretted declining any role. He shared he was supposed to play Irrfan’s role in Billu, but was eventually replaced by the actor and cast as Budbudiya instead. “I was supposed to play a titular role in the film Billu. However, I was later given a different role, and Irrfan bhai did that character. He was amazing as Billu,” the actor said.
On the professional front, Rajpal Yadav will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, which is set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2026. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar and others.