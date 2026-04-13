Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on the Shah Rukh Khan miscommunication that cost him titular role in Billu

Rajpal Yadav recently completed 25 years in the Indian film industry. After starting his career with Ram Gopal Varma‘s Jungle in 2000, the actor went on to deliver many hits in nearly three decades. However, his journey did not come with its own ups and downs. In a recent interview, Rajpal recalled being replaced in Billu (2009) by late actor Irrfan. He also opened up about having a miscommunication with Shah Rukh Khan, after he unknowingly passed on a role in his film, Om Shanti Om (2007).

During a candid chat with Times Now, he revealed turning down a role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, that too unknowingly. He met the superstar years later, on the sets of Priyadarshan’s 2009 movie Billu, where he clarified the miscommunication. “Juhi Chawla’s brother Bobby Chawla would look after the production of the film. In the evening, he told me to meet Bhai (Shah Rukh Khan). He said that SRK loves me a lot. I told him that I met him in the afternoon only. He told me that there is some issue,” he shared.