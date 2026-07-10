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Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case
The Delhi High Court has sentenced actor Rajpal Yadav to serve three months in prison in the cheque bounce case.
Delhi High Court has sentenced actor Rajpal Yadav to 3 months jail in seven cheque bounce cases against him, as per PTI.
The court also ordered Yadav to pay Rs 1.05 crore in each case to the complainant. He has also been asked to pay Rs 1.04 crore to the complainant, along with Rs 25,000 to be paid to the State. The Court has also asked his wife Radha Yadav to pay Rs 5.51 crore to the complainant in each case.
This is a developing story.
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