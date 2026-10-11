Rajpal Yadav seeks financial aid for friend’s wife amid his own debt troubles

Actor Rajpal Yadav has appealed to people to come forward and help his actor-friend Gauri Shankar’s wife, who is battling chronic kidney disease (CKD). The Phir Hera Pheri actor recorded a video urging his fans and the audience to contribute towards her medical treatment.

In the video, Rajpal shared that Gauri Shankar has been his friend for a long time, and has contributed towards television, and now needs our support.

In another video shared by Gauri Shankar, Rajpal Yadav revealed that his wife has been hospitalised for the past month at Wockhardt Hospital. He said that the hospital’s treatment is expensive, but he had to make the decision to save his wife’s life. He also shared that her condition had deteriorated over the past day and requested people for urgent financial help. The post stated that Rs 1,22,562 had been raised against a target of Rs 25 lakh. He further urged people to contribute, adding that every donation, regardless of the amount, could make a difference to her treatment.