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Rajpal Yadav seeks financial aid for friend’s wife amid his own debt troubles
Rajpal Yadav urged people to extend financial support for the treatment of Gauri Shankar’s wife, who is suffering from kidney disease.
Actor Rajpal Yadav has appealed to people to come forward and help his actor-friend Gauri Shankar’s wife, who is battling chronic kidney disease (CKD). The Phir Hera Pheri actor recorded a video urging his fans and the audience to contribute towards her medical treatment.
In the video, Rajpal shared that Gauri Shankar has been his friend for a long time, and has contributed towards television, and now needs our support.
In another video shared by Gauri Shankar, Rajpal Yadav revealed that his wife has been hospitalised for the past month at Wockhardt Hospital. He said that the hospital’s treatment is expensive, but he had to make the decision to save his wife’s life. He also shared that her condition had deteriorated over the past day and requested people for urgent financial help. The post stated that Rs 1,22,562 had been raised against a target of Rs 25 lakh. He further urged people to contribute, adding that every donation, regardless of the amount, could make a difference to her treatment.
Take a look at Rajpal Yadav’s video:
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Also Read: ‘Lost Rs 250 cr in 13 years’: Rajpal Yadav to SC, hints at film on cheque-bounce cases
Rajpal Yadav is not the only actor who has come forward to support Gauri Shankar’s family. Kamlesh Sawant, known for playing Inspector Gaitonde in the Drishyam franchise, has also asked people to help the family. Rohitashv Gaur, who is currently seen in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, has also joined the effort, urging people to contribute towards the treatment.
Rajpal Yadav’s appeal for financial assistance for Gauri Shankar’s wife comes at a time when the actor is facing financial and legal troubles of his own. He has been embroiled in a long-running cheque-bounce case linked to his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata, which he directed and produced. The dispute dates back to 2010, when Yadav reportedly received Rs 5 crore from Murli Projects Pvt Ltd to finance the film. Following its poor box office performance, a dispute over repayment led to seven cheque-bounce cases. In July 2026, the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction and sentenced him to three months in prison, with the sentences in all seven cases to run concurrently.
Recently, the Supreme Court directed Yadav on October 7 to deposit Rs 2 crore by October 13. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor submitted demand drafts worth Rs 1.15 crore, while the remaining Rs 85 lakh was expected to be deposited by a prospective buyer of his property. During the hearing, Yadav also claimed that he had suffered losses of around Rs 250 crore over the past 13 years.
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