Rajpal Yadav’s second wife Radha opened up on Bollywood support for actor; he once called her his ‘backbone’

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently in Tihar Jail in connection with a long-running cheque bounce case that also names his wife Radha Yadav, had once spoken about the role she has played in his life, calling her his backbone. In the same interview, he also opened up about his first marriage and the loss of his first wife. She has also supported him during the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. Talking about how Bollywood is supporting Rajpal, she told PTI, “Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive, a big thank you to everyone who is coming out to help.” Rajpal has received support from Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Rao Inderjit Yadav, among many others.

Rajpal Yadav shares about his first marriage and wife’s death

In a conversation with Lallantop, Rajpal recalled how his first marriage happened soon after he secured a job at an ordnance clothing factory.

“When I got selected as an apprentice in the ordnance clothing factory, it became a big talking point in the village that such a young boy had been recruited there. In those days, once a boy got a job, people felt he should get married. Today, marriage is considered at 25 or 26, but back then boys were married off at 20. My father arranged my marriage. A year later, our daughter was born, and within 15 minutes, my wife passed away. I couldn’t understand what had happened – it felt like I had just met her yesterday and now I was carrying her on my shoulders. Thanks to my family, I never felt that my daughter didn’t have a mother. We are a joint family, my mother and sister-in-law raised her with immense love.”

How he met his second wife Radha in Canada

He also spoke about meeting his wife Radha in 2000. “When Jungle released in 2000 and I started settling down, I met Radha. I had gone to Canada for the shoot of The Hero. We stayed in touch for three years, and in 2003 we got married with the consent of both families, because we both believed marriage is the union of two traditions.”

Rajpal said that before committing to the relationship, he was completely transparent with her.

“When we became serious about getting married, I told Radha everything about my life.”

Rajpal Yadav calls wife Radha his backbone

Yadav shared how Radha adapted to his family and village life with ease.

“When my wife first came to the village, I never asked her to wear a saree. Just as I speak with my mother, she speaks with her the same way. She learned the village language. One day I returned home and saw her sitting with her head covered because that’s the custom there. She visits the village during Holi and Diwali and no one can tell that she knows five languages. I had no role in these adjustments.”

Speaking about her role in his life, he said, “After my gurus and parents, if anyone has stood by me like a backbone, it is my wife.”

The actor credited Radha for raising his daughter from his first marriage.

“I came to Mumbai with my daughter, and I still don’t know how Radha raised her as her own child. Today she lives in Lucknow, is married and happy. That is because of my family and my wife — I couldn’t have done it alone.”

He revealed that their wedding took place in Mumbai at Mukteshwar Temple, where actor Ashutosh Rana played the role of an elder brother and Renuka Shahane of a sister-in-law during the ceremony.

Wife also named in cheque bounce case

Notably, Rajpal Yadav’s wife Radha Yadav was also named in the cheque bounce case. The dispute dates back to 2010, when the couple jointly took a Rs 5 crore loan from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance their film Ata Pata Laapata.

In April 2018, a Delhi magistrate court convicted both Rajpal and Radha Yadav under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced them to six months’ imprisonment in connection with the cheque bounce cases.

While the Delhi High Court suspended his conviction in June 2024 to allow settlement efforts, it later refused to extend his surrender deadline this month, directing him to appear by February 4.

Latest update in the case

On Thursday, The Delhi High Court adjourned Rajpal Yadav’s bail plea to February 16. During the hearing, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that Yadav had repeatedly assured the court that he would clear his dues but failed to follow through. The judge noted that on at least two dozen occasions, Yadav had undertaken to pay the complainant, yet the payment was never deposited.

The court remarked: “You did not go to jail because the Court passed an order. You have gone to jail because you have failed to comply with your own commitments to the Court. You were not giving the money because the Court asked you to; you were giving the money because you entered into a settlement.”

Lawyer says Rajpal Yadav has paid Rs 2.5 crore

Following the hearing, Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer told the media that the actor has already paid Rs 2.5 crore toward the disputed amount and is willing to deposit more.

“The original Rs 5 crore became Rs 11 crore. So far, we have paid Rs 2.5 crore in this case. Around Rs 1 crore had been deposited with the registry earlier, and we had also brought a cheque of Rs 25 lakh today. Whatever assistance we are receiving, we are ready to deposit it with the court. There is no major issue on that front. The only question now is what the court decides on Monday,” he said.