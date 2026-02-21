Rajpal Yadav says ‘no one is above the law’ days after getting out of prison, reveals he was ‘dazed’ when he raised demand for smoking zones

Rajpal Yadav opened up about those who came forward to offer him help, but the actor remained cagey about why he has been unable to repay his loan amount.

Written by: Subhash K Jha
4 min readUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 03:57 PM IST
Rajpal YadavRajpal Yadav spoke to the media after being released from the Tihar Jail, in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Rajpal Yadav was recently imprisoned in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after Delhi HIgh Court’s verdict in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. Earlier this week, he got bail. When Rajpal was imprisoned, many film celebrities offered to help him monetarily and the actor has now opened up about his time in prison, and why he raised a demand for a smoking section. He also spoke about those who came forward to offer him help, but the actor remained cagey about why he has been unable to repay his loan amount. Excerpts:

Rajpal ji, how are you? We can’t even imagine what you must be going through.

I am fine. Everything is fine.Yesterday, my niece got married. I just opened my mobile and saw your messages.

Give me some background, Rajpal ji. Why did you take this loan? And why aren’t you able to repay it?

I… This is a little… Give me some time. I will send you the full answer through the legal team. I will send you the full letter. And we will have a meeting with the legal team in Noida. So that nothing goes wrong.

Yes, absolutely.Rajpal ji, tell us how were you feeling inside?

There is a song by Manna Dey “Poocho na kaise main rayan beetayi, ek pal jaise ek yug beeta…” And those who through social media… Those who don’t come on social media, there is a very long list of those who supported me. Everyone, with a lot of love, with a lot of money, for every support, thank you to everyone.

You have raised a point, Rajpal ji, that there should be a smoking zone in prison?

Yeh unki maang hai (the prisoners want it). I was just out and I was being asked these questions, so I was a little dazed. The people who are in jail… There is no one above the law. Some are there for 10-15 years for one mistake that they made. 10-12 years have passed… They should be given a chance to make a new life for themselves. Galti hui lekin doosra mauka dena chahiye (they should get a second chance). The government should look at their conduct, and behaviour. Not everyone in there is a professional criminal. I felt that 10 percent people should be given a chance to live again. I saw a lot of hope in people’s eyes, so I prayed. I am not an authority, and this is not a political thing, but I can pray.

Don’t you think, Rajpalji, that you should write these experiences, and put them in a book?

Yes, absolutely. Right now, I still trying to understand what has happened.

Rajpalji, one final question. When you were inside, many people came forward with assurances of financial help…

Bahut bahut naman, thank you very much. I am that seed who has been nurtured by everyone in this country for the past 30 years. Those who came through social media, bahut bahut naman, thank you very much. And those who didn’t come on social media… There is a very long list of people who have been with us for 25-30 years. Thanks to them too. They won’t come through social media, but I know they are with me. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

You take rest.

Haan main bahut thak gaya hoon. Mujhe araam ki zaroorat hai. (I am very tired. I need rest)

