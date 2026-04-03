Rajpal Yadav says he wasn’t given any special treatment in jail: ‘I have learnt to live in all kind of conditions’

Rajpal Yadav was all over the news after he surrendered at Tihar Jail in a long-pending cheque bounce case. Now out on bail, the actor recently appeared on Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, where he reflected on his time in jail and acknowledged those who supported him.

In Farah’s latest vlog, she visited Rajpal’s at his manager and close friend, Sakett Saawhney’s house, along with her longtime cook, Dilip. Before meeting him, the filmmaker-choreographer said, “He is the most talented, extremely funny and one of the most veteran actor in the industry.”

Farah Khan greeted Rajpal Yadav with a warm hug and said, “Look at the biggest star,” even suggesting that Dilip touch his feet. An evidently happy Farah asked, “Rajpal, how have you been? I am meeting you after years.” During their conversation, Rajpal mentioned that he had arranged something delicious for her, to which she quickly responded, “I am already feeling happy seeing you move freely,” subtly referring to his recent time in jail.

Curious about his experience, Farah asked, “Is everything okay now? Now that you have come out of that jail. How were you treated there? Like any regular guy or were you getting any special treatment because of your stardom? Did you have your fans there?”

Rajpal replied, “I won’t say there were fans or not, but the discipline and legalities that are created for that space were thoroughly followed.”

Impressed by his outlook, Farah remarked, “You are taking it in such a philosophical way. You are not showing any bitterness. You are very like I had to go, I went, I did what I had to and I have come out of that place. Like this is all karma, and you can’t escape it. Were you feeling frustrated or angry with all this?”

Rajpal Yadav, who comes from a humble background, said, “No, I have learnt to live in all kind of conditions.” Farah Khan agreed, adding, “Haan, that is there. He is always laughing and smiling. And always giving every actor a run for their money.”

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Rajpal then shared what kept him motivated through the ordeal: “Just imagine Farah, if there are 800 crore people in the world, the Indian cinema rules at least 600 crore hearts. And because of this medium, even who doesn’t recognise me by name, knows me by my face and are aware that I am a Bollywood actor. Cinema has given me a lot. Hence, if I am in some kind of problem today, I will stay within the cinema community and cooperate in all kind of procedures until the truth comes out.”

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Rajpal Yadav’s time in jail

Farah Khan then asked, “Tell me one thing Rajpal, when you were inside the jail, were you given any sort of kitchen duty or other work?” Rajpal clarified, “Nothing at all. Luckily, things didn’t boil down to that. But, they kept me with proper discipline, following the rules and being prisoned.” She further asked, “So when you came out, did you notice how many people were standing in your support?” Rajpal responded, “The entire world was standing with me.” Farah specifically mentioned actor Sonu Sood, who was among the first to extend help.

Rajpal said, “Sonu Sood, Tej Pratap Yadav, Indrajeet Rao, Amit Sharma, and there are also fifty others who have equally helped but never came out on social media or publicised it. They helped physically, emotionally, financially, but never came out in open. So, the people who for their own sake came out on social media, I thank them too. But the ones, who without ever coming out on social media to help me out, I thank them all.”

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Why did Sonu Sood help Rajpal Yadav?

When Rajpal Yadav went to Tihar Jail after stating that he had “no money,” Sonu Sood initiated a campaign to support him, posting on X: “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us.. producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”

It was an attempt to motivate others in the film industry to come forward and support Rajpal during his legal troubles.

However, Rajpal Yadav later told SCREEN, “Please get over the misconception that I need to keep asking for work. And there is no shame in asking for work. I live through my job, cinema is my passion, and I work in such a way that I get four times more work. I work even on vacations. Work doesn’t find me, it has lived with me for the last 11 years.”

This came as a surprise to many, including Sonu Sood. Responding gracefully, Sonu told HT City, “Happy for him. I didn’t say he needs work. I said ‘Sign him and pay advances because he deserves it.'”