Rajpal Yadav says he never cried in front of the court: ‘People running their shops by misrepresenting facts’

Ever since Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail in February, social media has been rife with speculation. Among the many claims circulating online were allegations that the actor broke down in court and was financially destitute. After addressing several accusations at a recent press conference, Rajpal has now spoken to IANS, dismissing these reports as completely fabricated. He asserted that misinformation was being widely circulated by people who neither understood the case nor had access to the facts.

“Don’t believe the imaginary stories on social media,” he said. “Some of what is being printed is being pushed by well-wishers, while other narratives are spread by those who know nothing about the subject. They are running their shops like this, and I respect everyone.”

In his characteristic humorous tone, he added, “If one looks at Rajpal’s face, there should be a burst of laughter — don’t expect anything more than that.”

Earlier, after surrendering, the actor had stated that he did not have the money to repay a debt dating back to 2012. Following this, several members of the film fraternity — including Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, as well as singers Guru Randhawa and Mika Singh — reportedly stepped forward to offer financial assistance.

His manger Goldie told SCREEN: “A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan—he too reached out. Ratan Nain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated.”

However, speaking to SCREEN, Rajpal said: “Please get over the misconception that I need to keep asking for work. And there is no shame in asking for work. I live through my job, cinema is my passion, and I work in such a way that I get four times more work. I work even on vacations. Work doesn’t find me, it has lived with me for the last 11 years.”

Later, Sonu Sood reacted to this remark ad told HT City, “Happy for him. I didn’t say he needs work. I said sign him and pay advances because he deserves it”.

On February 16, the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail after he spent 12 days in jail, suspending his sentence until March 18, 2026. The relief was granted on the grounds that he needed to attend his niece’s birthday.

Soon after his release, Rajpal was seen attending a family wedding and resuming professional commitments. During his press conference, he clarified that in 2012, when he sought funds for the film Ata Pata Lapata, he had promised Rs 8 crore instead of Rs 5 crore. However, he firmly denied that the amount was a loan, maintaining that it was an investment made by businessman Madhav Gopal Agarwal. Agarwal, on the other hand, has claimed that he himself borrowed money to support the actor.

The matter remains sub judice, with the case currently pending before the court.