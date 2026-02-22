Rajpal Yadav says he is yet to check his phone and thank ‘long list’ of well-wishers after release from jail in cheque bounce case: ‘My wife told me…’

In a recent interview, Rajpal Yadav once again expressed his gratitude to the fans and the film industry, including Salman Khan, for their support, which helped him endure the trying days inside Tihar Jail.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readBadaun/shahjahanpurFeb 22, 2026 12:23 PM IST
Rajpal Yadav says he hasn't even thanked his "long list" of well-wishers personally yet.
Actor Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday evening after the Delhi High Court permitted his temporary release from jail in a cheque bounce case. He was granted relief after submitting Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant. Yadav had sought bail citing a marriage in his family on February 19.

A couple of days later, he was seen dancing at his niece’s wedding in his native village in Uttar Pradesh. In a new interview there, Rajpal once again expressed his gratitude to the fans and the film industry, including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) co-star Salman Khan, for their support, monetary and otherwise, which helped him endure the trying days inside Tihar Jail.

“I moved to Mumbai in 1997, and it’s going to be 30 years in 2027,” Rajpal Yadav told UP Tak, adding, “I’ve got so much love that thanking them is making them feel small. The audience across the world and all ages smile whenever they see me. And I smile back looking at them smile. I’ve spent half a century just smiling like that. I’ve lived over 500 lives through all the roles I’ve done across theatre, film, and television.”

The actor also added that he’s grateful to not only those who extended public support on social media, but even those who reached out to him or his wife Radha personally. “I thank everyone who poured in their support on social media. And those who haven’t come on social media, and never will, there’s a long list there too. When I got out of jail, my wife told me how many people have reached out personally. I haven’t even checked my phone properly yet,” said Rajpal.

He also heaped praise on his wife and how she’s stood with him like a rock over the years. Rajpal added, “It’s my good fortune that my wife has taught me how to conduct myself in life. It’s been 23 years since we got married in 2003. After my mother, she’s fulfilled my life’s dream by raising my kids so well. She’s educated the next generation. What can be better than that?”

Rajpal Yadav also thanked Nawazuddin Siddiqui for calling him a great support system during his struggling days in Mumbai, when the latter would eat every day at the former’s home. “He didn’t eat at my place. That was his home, his food. Because I got work thanks to him. There were 10-15 actors from different states, but it didn’t matter who had work or who didn’t. What mattered was that we all ate together, laughing every evening. He gave me the credit, that’s his nobility. But none of that was mine. It was only his,” said Rajpal.

The court has directed Rajpal to surrender his passport and not leave the country without prior permission. It also ordered him to remain present, either physically or virtually, on the next date of hearing on March 18. “When I got out of jail, I gave the whole country a byte very seriously that I’ll give the context of this case with a proper legal team at a press conference. I may not speak about it again after that, but please give me some time to present my side of the story before you,” added Rajpal.

