‘I have Rs 1200 crore worth of work’: Rajpal Yadav claims complainant in cheque bounce case refused property papers, wanted him jailed

Actor Rajpal Yadav held a press conference along with his lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay regarding the ongoing cheque bounce case against him on Saturday. During the interaction, Rajpal and his lawyer shared that industrialist Madhav Gopal Agarwal of M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd had invested Rs 5 crore in Rajpal’s 2010 directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. His lawyer claimed that a high rate of interest was charged on the amount, which eventually increased the total liability to Rs 10.40 crore. The lawyer further claimed that the complainant wanted to see Rajpal in jail and had refused to accept the security money and property papers that Rajpal had offered, and insisted that the actor be sent to jail.

‘Their intention was to see Rajpal in jail’

Rajpal’s lawyer said, “They had said in the press conference that they never intended to send Rajpal to jail. That is not true. In 2018, Rajpal had submitted a security amount in court and he was also ready to attach his property papers, but Madhav Gopal Agarwal refused the same and chose to send him to jail.”

He added, “He is spreading lies and maligning Rajpal’s image. If he would have taken the security amount the case would have closed in 2018 itself. His intention was never the money, it was to see Rajpal in jail.”

I have 10 films in line, Rs 1200 crore worth of work: Rajpal

Rajpal Yadav also defended himself and shared how he has often worked for free when producers faced financial troubles. He further spoke about how he adopted his village and contributed to its development. The actor clarified that his aim in opening his production house was to give a chance to newcomers coming from small towns and struggling backgrounds.

Rajpal also spoke about his future projects and how the lessons he learnt in the past 10 years have proved useful in his professional journey. He said, “In the next 7 years, I have work of Rs 1200 crore for branding. I have 4 agreements with me. This does not include films. Some project is Rs 200 crore, some is Rs 2000 cr. Some of it is fees and some of it is shares in the projects. I have 10 films in line.”

Will pay back all the money: Rajpal on getting financial help

Rajpal opened up on getting help from all section from actors to his fans. He said, “In the last 20 days from kids’ gullak to Rs 1 crore from social media and more… I will send out a statement naming them… There are 4-5 names I want to take. Also those who are not known, I want to thank them all. I want to thank them for their sympathy but I also want to ask them to send their bank details, I just want time from them, but I will pay them back all the money with respect. However, I can’t pay the debt of so many kids of the nation who stood with me.” He added, “I want your blessing… live like a king, work like a labour. King is king whether in jail or here and king doesn’t run and hide.”

Talking about Madhav Gopal Agarwal and other complainant, he said, “They have done this out of revenge. They had told me, if I had recording I would have shown you, they told me, ‘If you don’t send us Rs 10.40 crore toh tumhara ek ek inch bekwa dunga (If you don’t send us Rs 10.40 crore, we will sell every inch of you)'”

Rajpal also emphasised that he never even suggested to get out of the situation through false means and just wanted the court to hear his side of the story.