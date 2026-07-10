Rajpal Yadav claimed he had ‘Rs 1200 cr worth of work’ before getting 3 month prison sentence

Rajpal Yadav was sentenced to three months of prison by the Delhi High Court in the seven cheque bounce cases against him on Friday, July 10. The decision came after a protracted legal battle with his creditor, Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, from whom he had borrowed Rs 5 crore in 2010 to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata.

In February 2026, the actor, after serving 10 days at Tihar jail for the same cheque bounce case, held a press conference. After Rajpal got bail and got put of prison, his lawyer claimed that his total liability on the initial amount had increased to Rs 10.40 crore, and alleged that the complainant had a vendetta against the actor, and refused to accept the security money that was offered. He insisted that the complainant wanted the actor to serve time in jail.

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In this press conference, Rajpal claimed that he has offered to work without any remuneration for many of his producers in the past, if they were facing financial difficulties. At this time, he also claimed that he has work lined up for the next seven years, and said, “In the next seven years, I have work of Rs 1,200 crore for branding. I have four agreements with me. This does not include films. Some project is Rs 200 crore, some is Rs 2,000 cr. Some of it is fees and some of it is shares in the projects. I have 10 films in line.” Despite making these claims, it appears that Rajpal did not clear his dues.

Rajpal Yadav has appeared in Welcome to the Jungle, Bhooth Bangla

In the last few months, Rajpal has been seen in a few star-studded, high-prfile projects. He was a part of the cast of Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle, and the film has already made over Rs 177 crore at the box office. He was also a part of Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which flopped massively. Rajpal was also seen in Akshay’s Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. The film made around Rs 270 crore at the global box office.

While Rajpal’s remuneration for these films is not known, one can assume that he was paid handsomely for these films. His fee for the said films would not be connected to the profit/loss of the film as such deals are often only made with the popular leading stars.

About Rajpal Yadav’s case

On Friday, the Delhi High Court upheld the conviction and ordered Rajpal Yadav to pay Rs 1.05 crore in each case of the seven cases to the complainant. He has also been asked to pay Rs 1.04 crore to the complainant, along with Rs 25,000 to the State. The Court clarified that the amount that has already been paid by the actor, Rs 2.25 crore, will be adjusted in the final amount. His wife Radha Yadav has also been asked to pay Rs 5.51 lakh to the complainant in each case. The High Court has granted two months to Rajpal Yadav to approach the appellate court against the decision.