Rajpal Yadav recalls being honoured at Screen Awards alongside Hrithik Roshan-Rakesh Roshan in 2000: ‘Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar cannot do without me’

Rajpal Yadav has been out on bail after surrendering at Tihar Jail in February in connection with a cheque bounce case dating back to 2012. Just before turning himself in, the actor told the media that he had no money to repay, sparking a wider debate about the financial realities faced by character actors in Indian cinema—how, despite their talent and extensive body of work, some struggle to stay afloat. The situation prompted several members of the industry to rally behind him, initiating a campaign to support him by offering work and signing him for films. However, once Rajpal stepped out on bail, he firmly stated that in his nearly three-decade-long career, he has never been out of work—something he recently reiterated during a conversation with Farah Khan on her YouTube vlog.

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She asked, “Do you still have work?” Rajpal replied promptly, “I started my job with you in the year 1999.” A curious Farah followed up, “Was that your first film?” Rajpal clarified, “No, it was Shool, but from Shool I went to Mast. It was RGV’s film.”

Farah then asked, “So you are Ramu’s discovery?” Rajpal agreed, “100%,” to which she added, “Ramu has discovered a gem.”

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Elaborating further, Rajpal Yadav said, “Ramu ji has given me Jungle. That year, Hrithik Roshan was getting an award for Best Actor for Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Rakesh Roshan for Best Director and Rajpal Yadav for Best Actor in a Negative Role at SCREEN Awards.” He added, “In the very first year (2000), the industry bestowed me with so much love and fame that I have finished doing at least 200 films,” underlining that he has never been out of work.

Reacting to the numbers, Farah Khan remarked, “I think you must have done at least 100 films with just Priyadarshan sir.” Rajpal, who has worked in films like Bhagam Bhag, Malamaal Weekly and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, laughed and said, “I have actually done at least 50 films each with Ram Gopal Varma, Priyadarshan and David Dhawan.”

Farah quipped, “Even Salman [Khan] can’t do without you.” Rajpal acknowledged, “Yes, Salman bhai and Akshay bhai both can’t do. I have also done at least four films with Shah Rukh Khan.” Farah then joked, “Yes, but you haven’t worked in any of my films.” To this, Rajpal replied, “Honestly, you never gave me an opportunity. Please tell me, who on earth was not wanting to be part of Main Hoon Na?”

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Farah countered, “But what role would I have given you in that film?” Dodging the question, Rajpal continued, “Who wasn’t desperate to be in Om Shanti Om?” Farah laughed and agreed, “Yes, true that. 100%.”

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