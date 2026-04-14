Rajpal Yadav recalls asking Shah Rukh Khan, ‘When will you act?’ says his ‘innings’ is yet to come

After working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in several hits – Paheli, Bhoothnath, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Billu, veteran actor Rajpal Yadav can’t stop praising his former co-star. While he mentioned clarifying a miscommunication with SRK in a recent interview, Rajpal opened up about his bonding with him in another interaction.

During a chat with Zindabad, he revisited the shoot of their film Kal Ho Naa Ho. “I went for the rehearsal and I was standing beside the wall. I saw around 10-12 artists, very senior from me. If I said any dialogue poorly at a distance, Shah Rukh Bhai would stand in the other corner and reply from there. So, we had such a good bonding since the first scene itself,” he shared.

The actor emphasised that whatever work the two have done together, has been fruitful. “Although we didn’t work a lot together till now. Working with someone is also destiny. If a person is doing 5 films in a year, but there are 1000 films being made in a year. Whenever we have done a film together, both of us have loved each other, and we have spent those good moments together.”

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He then recalled a heartwarming moment with SRK, when the superstar impressed Rajpal with his answer. “We were sitting together during the shoot of Billu once. He has given us so much respect. I asked him, ‘You can’t be one-dimensional, when will you act?’ It came out of my heart very genuinely. He smiled and gave me such a sensitive answer. He said, ‘Until I have my smile and I am a hero, leading entertainer, I will do whatever the director wants’,” he revealed.

Praising Shah Rukh Khan’s acting skills and career, Rajpal said, “I can confidently say that Shah Rukh’s innings is yet to come. He is a great actor. Till now, you have only seen his heroism and action, he can do comedy. He is so good with mimicry, he does so many character sketches that one can’t even tell the difference. He is a complete actor – he can fit in any role. He is a three-dimensional actor-hero.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajpal Yadav is currently busy promoting his next film, Bhooth Bangla. The horror-comedy drama has been directed by Priyadarshan, and also features Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi.