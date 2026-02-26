Rajpal Yadav promises to meet and hug students who sent him their pocket money during his jail term: ‘I believe in the guru tradition’

Actor Rajpal Yadav was recently granted interim bail until March 19 in a Rs 9 crore cheque-bounce case. During this difficult period, he received both financial and emotional support from colleagues and fans. Notably, students of Gurukul Seva Trust school in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, home to Yadav’s ancestral village, sent him their pocket money to show their support.

However, the students recently expressed disappointment over the actor’s response to their earlier gesture. Yadav has now assured that he will meet the children in person to thank them for their support during his time in Tihar Jail. The actor added that he had not yet been able to spend adequate time with his family and promised that he would soon visit the students, hug them, and pose for photos with them.

While talking to PTI, Rajpal Yadav said that he was still gathering details about those who had extended help to him. The actor said, “As far as meeting the children is concerned, I was told they were from an orphanage. In my view, if children have an ashram, they are not orphans.” When told that that the children were from a gurukul school, Yadav replied, “I am a person who believes in the guru tradition, and all those children are my own. I will definitely meet them, hug them and take photographs with them.”

According to school authorities, around 40 students from Gurukul Seva Trust school contributed their pocket money and sent it by post to Yadav’s ancestral village address on February 21, while he was still in jail. The children also enclosed an emotional letter, expressing their desire to meet the actor after his release.

In a 29-second video which has emerged on social media, the students are heard saying, “Namaste Rajpal bhaiya, we have learnt that you have returned home after being released from jail. Congratulations to you. We all want to meet you and know whether you received the help we sent. If you did, why did you not respond to our letter? We are upset with you.” They further added that even if he could not meet them, he could at least have spoken to them.

Kumar Sagar, chairman of the Gurukul Seva Trust school, told PTI on Wednesday that the students had collectively filled a piggy bank with their pocket money. He added that an additional amount was contributed before it was sent to Rajpal Yadav.

Rajpal Yadav debt case

Rajpal Yadav had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore in 2010 from Murli Projects Private Limited, as an investment for his film Ata Pata Lapata, which failed at the box office. However, after failing to repay the amount with interest, he was sent to Tihar jail in Delhi. The actor received financial aid from the Hindi film industry as well, including actor Sonu Sood. Reportedly, several other celebs like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan also extended their support to him.