‘I don’t have any money’: Rajpal Yadav says he has ‘no friends’ before surrendering to Tihar Jail authorities

The legal crisis that has surrounded the life of actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav for more than a decade now, appears far from over. Last week, the actor surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities after the Delhi High Court refused to extend the deadline related to his conviction in cheque-bounce cases. Before surrendering, however, Rajpal made an emotional remark that reflected the deep sense of isolation he has experienced throughout this prolonged legal battle.

As per NewsX, the actor was visibly emotional when he said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.” (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other option. Sir, here we are all alone.)