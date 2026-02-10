Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘I don’t have any money’: Rajpal Yadav says he has ‘no friends’ before surrendering to Tihar Jail authorities
As he surrendered to the jail authorities, a visibly emotional Rajpal Yadav said he was battling these turbulent times alone, with no money and no support system to fall back on.
The legal crisis that has surrounded the life of actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav for more than a decade now, appears far from over. Last week, the actor surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities after the Delhi High Court refused to extend the deadline related to his conviction in cheque-bounce cases. Before surrendering, however, Rajpal made an emotional remark that reflected the deep sense of isolation he has experienced throughout this prolonged legal battle.
As per NewsX, the actor was visibly emotional when he said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.” (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other option. Sir, here we are all alone.)
Last week, SCREEN had also reached out to Rajpal Yadav’s manager, Goldie, to ask whether the actor was receiving any support from the industry during this difficult period. Responding to the query, he said, “I don’t think so.”
Also Read | Sonu Nigam reunites a lost child with his family with a touch of music and banter; fans applaud his gesture. Watch
For those unaware, the case dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film’s failure at the box office led to repayment difficulties, resulting in multiple cheque defaults. In April 2018, a magisterial court convicted Yadav and his wife under the Negotiable Instruments Act, sentencing them to six months’ imprisonment. Despite filing appeals, the actor’s legal troubles persisted for years as the outstanding amount continued to grow, eventually reaching nearly Rs 9 crore.
On the work front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in films such as Baby John and Interrogation. He will next appear in Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, which is slated for release on April 10.
BCCI has stated that families of Indian cricketers will not be allowed to accompany them during the T20 World Cup, following their policy. The team management had sought clarification, but the board has maintained that families can make separate arrangements to join the players. This is a continuation of the 2025 guidelines.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05