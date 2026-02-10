‘I don’t have any money’: Rajpal Yadav says he has ‘no friends’ before surrendering to Tihar Jail authorities

As he surrendered to the jail authorities, a visibly emotional Rajpal Yadav said he was battling these turbulent times alone, with no money and no support system to fall back on.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readMumbaiFeb 10, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Rajpal YadavRajpal Yadav surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities last week. (Photo: Rajpal Yadav, Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

The legal crisis that has surrounded the life of actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav for more than a decade now, appears far from over. Last week, the actor surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities after the Delhi High Court refused to extend the deadline related to his conviction in cheque-bounce cases. Before surrendering, however, Rajpal made an emotional remark that reflected the deep sense of isolation he has experienced throughout this prolonged legal battle.

As per NewsX, the actor was visibly emotional when he said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.” (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other option. Sir, here we are all alone.)

Last week, SCREEN had also reached out to Rajpal Yadav’s manager, Goldie, to ask whether the actor was receiving any support from the industry during this difficult period. Responding to the query, he said, “I don’t think so.”

Also Read | Sonu Nigam reunites a lost child with his family with a touch of music and banter; fans applaud his gesture. Watch

For those unaware, the case dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film’s failure at the box office led to repayment difficulties, resulting in multiple cheque defaults. In April 2018, a magisterial court convicted Yadav and his wife under the Negotiable Instruments Act, sentencing them to six months’ imprisonment. Despite filing appeals, the actor’s legal troubles persisted for years as the outstanding amount continued to grow, eventually reaching nearly Rs 9 crore.

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in films such as Baby John and Interrogation. He will next appear in Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, which is slated for release on April 10.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Jana Nayagan Release Date Updates: Producer approaches Madras HC to withdraw writ petition against CBFC, matter to be heard today
Vijay Thalapathy, Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live News Updates: The makers' decision not to pursue the matter legally anymore comes more than a week after a division bench of the High Court set aside the January 9 order of a single judge.
Aamir Khan reveals the reason behind his visit to Arijit Singh's house, says he persuaded him to reconsider retirement
Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh
Sonu Nigam reunites a lost child with his family with a touch of music and banter; fans applaud his gesture. Watch
Sonu Nigam
Vishal Dadlani has 'zero respect' for those who seek work through 'sifaarish'
Vishal Dadlani blocks an aspiring singer and their political associate for putting pressure on him.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and India are bowling first in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. (PTI Photo)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan agreeing to play India saves ICC $174 million
On flagship skill scheme blacklist: Empty centres, claims, counter-claims, few takers
On flagship skill PMKVY scheme blacklist: Empty centres, claims, counter-claims, few takers
Vijay Thalapathy, Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live News Updates: The makers' decision not to pursue the matter legally anymore comes more than a week after a division bench of the High Court set aside the January 9 order of a single judge.
Jana Nayagan Release Date Updates: Producer approaches Madras HC to withdraw writ petition against CBFC, matter to be heard today
Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh
Aamir Khan reveals the reason behind his visit to Arijit Singh's house, says he persuaded him to reconsider retirement
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer breaks down the right way to do warm-ups before workouts
General vs specific warm-ups: Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach explains what actually prepares your body before an intense workout
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
EU warns Meta over blocking rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp
Meta Facebook Instagram down
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
General vs specific warm-ups: Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach explains what actually prepares your body before an intense workout
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer breaks down the right way to do warm-ups before workouts
Advertisement
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement