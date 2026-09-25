‘Met Mushtaq Khan two hours ago’: Rajpal Yadav recalls final moments with late actor

Mushtaq Khan, the veteran actor known for his memorable roles in films such as Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, died on Thursday after battling cancer. Hours after his death, actor Rajpal Yadav revealed that he had met Mushtaq in hospital during the day and had even held his hand during their final interaction.

Rajpal Yadav remembers Mushtaq Khan

Rajpal took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of Mushtaq and recalled their time together on Thursday when Rajpal visited him at the hospital.

He wrote in Hindi, “This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him. He saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them. I still can’t believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us. We are all bowing down to the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is and will always be a popular person and actor and will remain so. I offer you a heartfelt tribute with a heavy heart.”