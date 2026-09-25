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‘Met Mushtaq Khan two hours ago’: Rajpal Yadav recalls final moments with late actor
Rajpal Yadav recalls holding Mushtaq Khan's hand in hospital hours before his death from cancer. Mushtaq passed away on Thursday.
Mushtaq Khan, the veteran actor known for his memorable roles in films such as Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, died on Thursday after battling cancer. Hours after his death, actor Rajpal Yadav revealed that he had met Mushtaq in hospital during the day and had even held his hand during their final interaction.
Rajpal Yadav remembers Mushtaq Khan
Rajpal took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of Mushtaq and recalled their time together on Thursday when Rajpal visited him at the hospital.
He wrote in Hindi, “This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him. He saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them. I still can’t believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us. We are all bowing down to the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is and will always be a popular person and actor and will remain so. I offer you a heartfelt tribute with a heavy heart.”
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Rajpal had initially shared a video from the hospital, which he later deleted before posting Mushtaq’s photograph. The video was subsequently shared online by another social media user. In the clip, Rajpal can be seen standing beside Mushtaq, who is lying on a hospital bed and holding his hand. Rajpal speaks to him and tries to reassure him that he would recover soon.
ALSO READ: When Mushtaq Khan escaped Rs 1 crore kidnapping after hearing azaan: ‘God was with me’
Sunny Deol, Anees Bazmee pay tribute
Mushtaq’s death also prompted tributes from several people he had worked with over the years.
Sunny Deol shared a photograph of the actor on Instagram and wrote, “Sad to hear about Mushtaq Khan. He was a nice human being and a fine actor. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who worked with Mushtaq on Welcome, also remembered the actor. Sharing his photograph, Bazmee wrote, “Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones.”
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Mushtaq Khan died after battling cancer
Mushtaq died on Thursday after battling cancer. His son Mohsin confirmed the news to PTI, revealing that the actor had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after complaining of stomach pain.
“He passed away due to cancer at Nanavati hospital at around 7 pm. He had complained of stomach pain, so we took him to the hospital where doctors discovered that he has cancer. His health worsened in the last few days. He was perfectly fine, he had no major issues, rather he was shooting for the debut film of Shera’s (Salman Khan’s bodyguard) son prior to his hospitalisation,” Mohsin told PTI.
His funeral will take place on Friday at Yari Road Kabristan.
Mushtaq Khan’s four-decade career
Mushtaq began his film career with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980 and went on to build a career spanning more than four decades. While he often featured in comic parts, he also played a variety of character roles across Hindi films.
His filmography includes Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja, Hera Pheri, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Jodi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome, Wanted and Oh My God!.
He continued working well into the 2020s, appearing in Stree, Badhaai Do, Gadar 2 and Stree 2. His more recent credits included Vanvaas, Baby John, Dhoom Dhaam and Jaat.
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